Martin steps down as Romford manager

Paul Martin has decided to step down as manager of Romford FC.

The news comes after Boro suffered an 8-0 home defeat to Bury Town in Isthmian North on Saturday, which left them nine points adrift at the bottom of the table with eight games left.

Martin told the club website: "It is with a heavy heart that I have resigned my position as Romford FC manager, in effect I have decided to sack myself.

"I was asked by Steve and Colin to come back and help the club out, but unfortunately both results and performances have not gone my way.

"I have to be honest with myself, and since returning it has not happened for me. More Tad Lasso than Magic Martin!

"I have not done better than the previous managers, which was the target I set myself, and feel I have let the club down. Romford FC is a great club, and I feel I cannot continue to let the supporters down. This is my club, and always will be.

"Football, in my opinion has changed so much over the last few years, and the enjoyment element for me has gone. My passion, enthusiasm and love for the game is not what it was or what it should be.

"I hope the club can get a young hungry manager in position, and given the time and chances I was all those years ago, can bring to the club success and play at the highest level. Romford FC will always be in my heart. Up the Boro"

Boro have moved quickly to appoint Jon Fowell to take charge of team affairs until the end of the season.

Chairman Steve Gardener added: "Although disappointed that Magic has left the club I fully understand his reasons if you are not enjoying it, then it is the time to take a break.

"Magic will always have his place in the history of Romford FC, having managed over 600 games with no budget and allowing many players to use Romford FC as a stepping stone for their football career.

"Watching the Everton v Boreham Wood game and seeing two ex-Romford players involved in the squad, is a testament to the patience, ability and opportunity he gave players.

"Jon Fowell is someone I have known for a few years now, right from when he was starting out. He has experience of step four and five and was recently at Basildon United. Jon has agreed to help us out until the end of the season, and hopefully our fortunes can improve over the next few weeks."