Romford boss: Team 'at disadvantage' due to league's financial disparity

Amber Middleton

Published: 1:19 PM January 19, 2022
Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Fo

Romford FC manager Paul Martin feels the financial disparity between teams in the league puts the club at a disadvantage.

He said: “You're playing against teams who are on good money. Sometimes you’ve got a really good player and you might have him for three games and someone comes in offers him some money and he's gone.” 

But he said the set-up offers a great opportunity for young players, explaining: “We've always been more of a feeder club, we find youngsters and little gems and try and move them on to better football and better levels.” 

Martin spoke to the Recorder on the back of Boro’s 1-1 match against AFC Sudbury last weekend where L’heureux Menga scored Romford’s only goal after 38 minutes . 

The manager said: “They all worked hard together and got the best result we could on the day. 

“We put our bodies on the line serve to stop shots going in and that's why we deserved the point in the end.” 

Martin said that both teams played equally well although Sudbury “had the better chances to win the game but didn't take it”. 

Boro now face a match against Grays Athletic at the weekend. 

Martin said: “Grays is gonna be another tight game. Four or four five of the last games have been against the top six or seven teams in the league so it's not easy but there's never an easy game at this level. 

“We’ve got to keep trying to plug away, keep trying to strengthen the squad and get the right personnel in to start winning games of football.” 

This is Martin’s second spell of managing Boro, the first of which saw him spend 15 years at the club.  

He said: “I know what it's about, the supporters know what it's about. if you don't have them supporters that stuck with this club for so long, then this club probably wouldn't survive. You’ve got to take your hats off to the supporters.” 

On how he sees the rest of the season going, Martin said: “It's too early to call, there are still 45 points up for grabs. We've got to keep fighting until it's impossible to stay up.” 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
