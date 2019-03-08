Search

Ice hockey: Oxford City Stars 3 Raiders 7

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 September 2019

Romford Junior Raiders celebrate a goal (Pic: Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders secured the double over league rivals Oxford City Stars in their pre-season fixtures with a 7-3 victory.

Defenceman Callum Burnett fired home just before the four minute mark after being picked out by a pass from partner Donald Campbell.

The hosts hit right back as 30 seconds later Matthew Lawday got himself on the score sheet after linking up with Josh Oliver.

Netminder Milan Ronai was handed a delay of the game penalty at 12:55 but it didn't create a disadvantage for the Stars as they scored a shorthanded goal through Oliver with assists going to Lawday and Alex Staples to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

It only took two minutes and 52 seconds for Raiders to pull level in the second period as Tommy Huggett netted an unassisted goal while shorthanded as Alan Lack went to the box for holding.

Less than a minute later they found themselves in front once again as import forward Vilius Krakauskas found the net after a pass from Huggett.

Oxford made it 3-3 in the 28th minute as Jake Williams was set up by Joe Edwards on the powerplay following a slashing penalty on Joe Allen.

Oliver then was called for tripping for the hosts and Raiders capitalised with the man advantage as Huggett scored from a Craig Ellis pass.

They head into the second period break with a 4-3 lead and it all to play for in the third.

The visitors however made it 5-3 in the 42nd minute of play as Krakauskas grabbed his second of the game with Joe Allen getting the assist.

Ewan Hill joined in on the action as he fired into the empty net with less than two minutes left to be played with Huggett getting an assist.

Captain Sam Roberts then sealed a 7-3 win as he found the net with 45 seconds left after being picked out by Hill.

Raiders: Tommy Huggett 2+2, Vilius Krakauskas 2+0, Ewan Hill 1+1, Callum Burnett 1+0, Sam Roberts 1+0, Joe Allen 0+1, Donald Campbell 0+1, Craig Ellis 0+1.

Oxford City Stars: Matthew Lawday 1+1, Joshua Oliver 1+1, Jake Williams 1+0, Joe Edwards 0+1, Alex Staples 0+1.

Shots faced: Milan Ronai (O, 20) 10-1, Mark Duffy (O, 39.50) 16-9=25-5, Empty net 0.10=1-1. Thomas Adams (R, 60) 13-3-14=30-3.

