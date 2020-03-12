Ice hockey: Oxford 4 Raiders 5 (after pens)

Romford Junior Raiders ended their eight-game losing run in National League Division One South with penalty shoot-out success in Oxford on Wednesday.

Travelling to Oxpens Road for a midweek fixture, after the original on February 9 was postponed due to stormy weather, Raiders fell behind in the ninth minute as Jake Williams beat Tom Adams.

The home side doubled their advantage three minutes later through Matt Lawday, but then lost Mike Whillock to a 2+10 penalty for boarding.

Raiders hit back with a power play goal from Ewan Hill to halve the deficit before the break and, after Stars had a Whillock effort ruled out, got themselves back on terms midway through the middle period as Donald Campbell netted.

Oxford regained the lead through Joe Edwards and then saw Josh Florey go close to a fourth before Williams was binned for slashing.

Tommy Huggett tied things up as the power play drew to a close, 20 seconds before the buzzer, to set up an intruiging final session and Oxford edged ahead once more through Oliver.

Dax Hedges was denied at close range after Edwards attempted a wraparound finish, but was binned for hooking after Raiders lost Campbell on a roughing minor.

Oxford's Olly Shone was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty as well and Raiders squared matters in their absence as Jan Marcilis netted.

Neither side could find a winner in the final seven minutes, or during overtime, and so it went to penalty shots.

And although Hill, Huggett and Gell could not convert their attempts, Vilius Krakauskas and Marcilis, with the deciding effort, found the net, as only Edwards could beat Adams, to earn Raiders the extra point.

The two sides meet again at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday March 21 (5.15pm), which is the last home game of the regular season for Raiders ahead of trips to Slough (March 22) and Streatham (March 29).

Raiders: Jan Marcilis 1+1, Tommy Huggett 1+1, Donald Campbell 1, Ewan Hill 1, Tom Adams 0+1, Gianmarco Pascale 0+1, Vilius Krakauskas 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Oxford 28 Raiders 4.

Shots on goal: Ross Miller (O, 65.00) 10-14-9-3=36-4; Tom Adams (R, 65.00) 15-10-12-2=39-4.