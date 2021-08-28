Dagenham start the season in terrific form at title favourites Stockport

Opinion

Published: 10:24 AM August 28, 2021

There is only one place to start for this week! What a victory against the title favourites, beating them in their own backyard on the opening day of the season - convincingly!

To a man the team were simply incredible, after falling behind early on, Rooney celebrating in front of Daggers supporters clearly only fuelled McMahon's men further.



Will Wright coming up with the goods from a set-piece, followed by a dominant second-half display in which Robinson and Walker netted, oh - it was a proud day to be a dagger!



Us travelling supporters had been starved of away days for over 530 days and the players certainly didn’t disappoint in serving up something spectacular!



Individuals that were outstanding in a fantastic team display were Will Wright, Matt Robinson and substitute Josh Walker - who more than impressed on his debut.



I think there was also that sense of relief, after all the talk of whether we can pick up where we left off last season, ‘we need to get off to a good start’ and all the other pressures - the team did more than that - building a new confidence about them.



This confidence and winning mentality over the past few years has been very much hard to come by and that victory was pivotal for McMahon - taking a step on the path to delivering that.



Despite Hatters fans prematurely heading for the exits, us Daggers weren’t as certain of the result and I think that is the mindset this team is hoping to change.

One where we aren’t looking over our shoulders – negatively, but more looking forwards with a positivity and assurance in our own capabilities.



So, looking forwards, we’ve a jam-packed bank holiday weekend against rivals Bromley and Barnet - two games that could prove stunning blocks.

Equally though, they could continue a winning streak, but it’ll have to be done without the midfield maestro - Angelo Balanta!



Despite his absence, I am confident in this squad that they can come up with the goods in both games - today, they’ll have to see off the threat of ex-dagger Michael Cheek though.



Bromley are themselves a very strong outfit so they are to be a challenge, furthermore this is the Ravens’ first game of the season so they’ll be more than up for it.



However, the Daggers also have further motivation than just the three points as some of the American consortium will be in attendance - often a good omen, let’s hope we can pick up the three points!



Then, we go onto Monday and Barnet who didn’t have the best opening day (losing 0-5 to Notts County) but this game is an exception to form - as local rivalries often are - it’s who wants it more on the day.



A final note, and an added bonus this weekend would be for Paul McCallum to get off the mark, one goal and I believe it’ll set him on a goal-scoring streak; it’s still my belief that this man is key to our success this season.



Back to Barnet, and I can’t see past a Daggers victory on Monday (bold, I know) if we play the way we did against Stockport, but this weekend will prove whether we do have that continuity and consistency we’ve longed for!



Time will tell, and until next time, thanks for reading and Come On You Daggers!







