Ronnie O'Sullivan has 'no complaints' after Scottish Open final defeat

Published: 12:48 PM December 14, 2020

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan admits Judd Trump and Neil Robertson have stolen his crown as the sport’s special one after being thrashed in the Scottish Open final by Mark Selby.

The six-time world champion slumped to a 9-3 defeat in Milton Keynes as three-time king of the Crucible Selby successfully defended his tournament title.

O’Sullivan soared to World Championship glory in the summer but admits snooker now only plays a marginal role in his life.

Selby’s now back to his brilliant best but the Rocket, who has still lifted the most silverware in ranking event history, admits it’s Trump and Robertson who are setting the potting pace.

The dejected 45-year-old said: “Mark played fantastically well and I’ve got no complaints.

You may also want to watch:

“I didn’t really do enough, and some days you just don’t put enough points on the board or enough pressure.

“As professionals, we’re all trying to strive to get to that level. I think Judd’s driving Neil and Selby on now, and I don’t think they wake up in the morning wondering what Ronnie’s up to.

“They’re now thinking ‘what’s Judd doing?’ They’re looking at his performances over the past two years and they’ve realised he’s the man to beat.

“It’s a bit unfair on Neil to say Judd’s the man to beat, because Neil’s had a phenomenal two years and is playing some phenomenal snooker.

“Neil’s a bit like Steve Davis was in his prime, with his cue ball control and his cue action. He’s just like the Rolls-Royce snooker player.

“Judd does it in a different sort of way and he’s a bit more explosive, and comes out of nowhere sometimes, a bit like Stephen Hendry. Those two are having some phenomenal battles, and I think Mark wants to be challenging those two.

“I’ll just keep punching – I’m back on Tuesday now!”

O’Sullivan will take to the baize again for the World Grand Prix when the season’s top 32-ranked players descend on the Marshall Arena for the final event of the calendar year.

He was blown away by Selby in the final of the third Home Nations event of the season, as the world No.4 struck eight half-century breaks and a fluent 102 to scoop his second Stephen Hendry trophy in the space of two years.

In doing so he also equalled Hendry’s record of the most consecutive wins in ranking event finals, having triumphed in his last 11 showdowns against his rivals.

The Rocket never had lift off in Milton Keynes but reckons his carefree mentality helps ease the pain of defeat.

“I love that snooker’s a hobby, I come here, hit a few balls and have some fun,” he added.

“I’ve had an amazing week playing some snooker – I’m absolutely over the moon with my week.

“If I was anywhere from 17 or 18 to about 38 or 39, I’d be going home now, couldn’t wait to get back on the practice table and try and work out how I can get better as a player.

“But now, I’ve had a nice week, sponsors and fans are happy, I’m happy and it’s great.

“Snooker’s not the only thing I do now, and I probably wouldn’t be able to play and enjoy it the way I do if I didn’t take that approach.”

The Scottish Open was broadcast live on Eurosport.