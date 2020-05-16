Former Raiders defenceman Oliver reveals all-time roster

Former Raiders defenceman David Oliver (2007-16) decided to use time in lockdown to pick his all-time favourite roster.

The 31-year-old, who came up through the junior ranks at Romford and is now living in California, chose a 17-man line-up including two goalies, six defencemen and nine forwards, as well as a coach.

And the criteria used by Oliver, who scored 16 goals and 86 assists in 319 appearances for the club, was the players picked had to be former teammates of his.

Oliver, who was named Supporters’ Player of the Year in 2013-14, posted his squad on Twitter and said: “It was so hard to pick only a few. Was based on players who helped me on and off the ice.”

Protecting the Raiders net in Oliver’s line-up were Michael Gray, who recently hung up his pads after setting a series of records between the pipes, and Mark Lee, who won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in 2007-08.

Oliver then revealed his other picks in three lines, with Mark Williams (player of year 2002-3) and Pavol Valko patrolling the blue line on the first unit, alongside forwards Juraj Huska (player of year 2010-11), Grant Taylor and Anthony Leone.

The second line included forwards Andrej Sporina, Jakub Klima and Danny Marshall, named supporters’ player of the year in 1996-7 and 2000-1 and the club’s all-time leading points scorer (1,586) and appearance holder (926), and defencemen Andrius Kaminskas and Billy Phillips, who were players of the year in 2006-7 and 2011-12 respectively.

Completing the squad on a third line were defencemen Tyrone Miller and current Raider Jack Cooper, as well as forwards AJ Smith, Frankie Harvey and Tom Davis, and Oliver named Rob Stewart – a three-time player of the year and third highest scorer in Raiders history with 634 points in 296 games – as his preferred coach.

David Oliver’s Raiders (games played in brackets) – Goal: Gray (336), Lee (33); Defence: Williams (224), Valko (46); Phillips (172), Kaminskas (289); Miller (395), Cooper (256); Forwards: Huska (231), Taylor (504), Leone (110); Sporina (131), Klima (37), Marshall (926); Smith (188), Harvey (185), Davis (362).