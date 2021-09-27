News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Old Cooperians defeat rivals Upminster despite ill-discipline

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM September 27, 2021   
Craig Ratford of Old Cooperians kicking a conversion against Upminster

Craig Ratford of Old Cooperians kicking a conversion against Upminster - Credit: Old Cooperians

Old Cooperians sealed a 21-6 victory away to neighbours Upminster to continue their strong start to the new season.

Upminster had the better of the early exchanges going through the phases in attack and winning a kickable penalty to take a 3-0 lead.

Old Cooperians began to grow into the game and a well worked move from an attacking scrum resulted in player of the match Barnie Moul being in a one on one situation against his opposite number.

Some fast feet and acceleration allowed Moul to score the first try of the game. Craig Ratford added the conversion.

Old Cooperians Barnie Moul on the ball against Upminster

Old Cooperians' Barnie Moul carries the ball against Upminster - Credit: Old Cooperians

The visitors dominated the remainder of the half, with Matt Holland next to get on the scoresheet with a long distance run in following a loose Upminster kick.

In the closing minutes of the half, Old Cooperians stalwart Pat Reed picked the ball up from the back of the scrum, being stopped just short of the line, but a quick recycle resulted in Harry Whyman scoring his first try for the club.

Ratford kept his 100 per cent record with the boot to take Old Cooperians into the half time break with a 21-3 lead.

The second half had a very different feel to it, where penalties resulted in cards for Sam John and Archie Duke, but despite losing a lot of territory  and playing 25 minutes of the second half a player down, Old Cooperians defended well.

Upminster only managed to add another three points - meaning the score ended 21-6.

Old Cooperians director of rugby Andy Yarrow said: "That was a frustrating second half performance, our discipline let us down and ultimately as a result we left the bonus point out there.

"I was impressed with our first half attacking display, I felt we had the upper hand when playing our attacking shape and I must also give credit to the boys for their defensive shift in the second half.

"That being said we have goals of being a top three side and our discipline must improve if we want to achieve this."

It's a top of the table clash on Saturday (October 2) as they welcome Harlow to St Mary's Lane.

