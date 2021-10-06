Old Cooperians fall short in top of table clash with Harlow

Published: 11:17 AM October 6, 2021

Old Cooperians in action against Harlow - Credit: Old Cooperians

Old Cooperians suffered a narrow 13-10 defeat to Harlow in a top of the table clash at St Mary's in wet conditions.

Coopers relied on their scrum to get on the front foot, earning a penalty that captain Tom Scott slotted over to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Old Cooperians in action against Harlow at St Mary's - Credit: Old Cooperians

Harlow had the conditions in their favour in the first half and pressed on to get into the game.

A bit of quick thinking from the Harlow inside centre caught Old Cooperians napping at the breakdown and he went through to score the first try of the game. The conversion was added to give Harlow a four point lead.

Harlow added six more points from penalties to make it 13-3 heading into the break.

You may also want to watch:

The second half saw Old Cooperians have the better of the conditions and this resulted in pressure being put on the Harlow try line.

A Harlow player was put in the sin bin and this gave Old Cooperians the chance to get on the scoreboard.

Lewys Steward floated a pass out wide for Noel Evans to score before captain Scott added a difficult conversion.

As time slipped away, the contest was in the balance with Harlow looking to hold onto the ball with phases whilst Old Cooperians looked dangerous in possession.

A spirited second-half from Coopers was not quite enough though as Harlow held on for a narrow victory.

Old Cooperians director of rugby Andy Yarrow said: "I couldn't be prouder of my boys.

"On paper we had players missing but such is the depth of our squad now you wouldn't have known it.

"I told the boys after the game that my personal target for this season was to finish top three, but despite the loss I actually feel we can push on from here as a title contender.

"We must continue to replicate performances like this.

"That being said you have to credit a well drilled Harlow side, you can tell why they will be battling for promotion this season."

Old Cooperians now have a week off before they head to rivals Campion on Saturday, October 16.