Old Cooperians group to run 43 miles in memory of friend

Craig Grote, Harry Fayers, Adam Watts, Dave Coleman, Jason Satchwell and Daniel Holmes are running 43 miles to raise money for charity in memory of friend Scott Sarson - Credit: OCRFC

Old Cooperians host Upminster in a London Three Essex derby on Saturday (2.30pm) in a fixture that will forever be known as the Scott Sarson Memorial Cup.

And a hardy group of 30-somethings will be running 43 miles from to deliver the match ball in memory of their late friend, who took his own life while living and working in Australia last April.

Organiser Craig Grote, who turned 32 on Wednesday, will be joined by clubmates Adam Watts and Harry Fayers, as well as Jason Satchwell and Daniel Holmes, two friends of Sarson from his time in the Army. Another, Dave Coleman, ran the same distance solo back in December - after original plans to stage the run had to be postponed due to Covid.

"A few weeks after Scott passed away, 'I thought I've got to do something for him'," said Grote.

"He was always amazed by me doing marathons. I've done London three times and one in Cologne and I'd get messages from him when he was in Oz. Harry was straight on the idea and I spoke to Adam and it didn't take him 20 seconds to be into it.

"We started training at the end of August, aiming for the December 18 match, but then a couple of days before Upminster had to pull out due to Covid, lots of people were getting it.

"It was the right thing to postpone it, but I was more ready in December than I am now. I ate too much at Christmas!

"I haven't done too many really long runs since then but me and Harry did 30 miles before. It's about getting miles in the legs, not really aiming for a time.

"We're starting at 4am from Colchester Barracks, where Scott served as a Para, and hope to be at the club by 2pm. Dave did it in eight and a quarter hours in December but he is something else!

The 43-mile route to be taken by a group of five former friends of the late Scott Sarson - Credit: Craig Grote

"He will be supporting us along the way, with Adam's dad driving a support van and our physio Hayley is also coming along."

The route will also take the group past the Brentwood and Upminster clubs where Sarson played youth rugby, reaching a national final, and anyone who would like to join them at any point are welcome to do so.

The clubhouse at St Mary's Lane will be open from midday, with refreshments available, and the Old Cooperians under-12s will play Coopers year sevens in a curtain raiser at 1pm.

Cooperians are raising funds for Rock2Recovery charity, which helps those in the armed forces, veterans their families who are affected by stress and mental health issues.

@ocrfcpodcast on Twitter will have a live tracker tweeted out when they start, with all updates throughout the day on the @scotts_ultra_run Instagram page.

To make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scottsultra?utm_term=3gGY6B3Vv or visit https://rock2recovery.co.uk/ for more details on the charity.