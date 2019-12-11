Snooker: O'Sullivan 'having fun' at Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action PA Wire/PA Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan nearly threw away his first-round clash at the 19.com Scottish Open but insisted he was only trying to have a bit of fun at the Emirates Arena.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The five-time world champion edged past a defiant Dominic Dale 4-3 in Glasgow, hitting breaks of 80 and 83 to come back from 3-1 down and book his place in Wednesday's second round.

But the Rocket almost blew it in frame four, attempting to blast home the final black he needed but finding too much pace and seeing the cue ball fly off the table.

The 36-time ranking event winner, however, was swift to defend his decision to opt for power over precision.

"I was just trying to have a bit of fun out there," the 44-year-old said.

"At the end of the fourth frame I tried to banana the black in and get some mustard on the white and see what happened, but unfortunately for me it bounced off the table.

"But stuff like that happens, and that's snooker.

You may also want to watch:

"I like Glasgow - it's good and there are some nice restaurants and I've got some good friends here, so I'm going to enjoy my meal tonight and have a good time."

O'Sullivan has not clinched the Scottish Open crown since 2000, returning to the tournament twice since its rebranding as a Home Nations event in 2016 but failing to progress past the quarter-finals on either occasion.

And he hasn't enjoyed the most successful of seasons thus far, crashing out in the fourth round of the Betway UK Championship to eventual winner Ding Junhui and recently withdrawing from next month's Masters.

But O'Sullivan, who has been on the professional circuit for more than 25 years, said he is still enjoying his snooker.

"I got beaten by the eventual winner at the UK Championship and I think I was the only player at the tournament who actually gave him a game, so I can't be too disappointed," he added.

"It's just how it goes and it's one of those things.

"I don't really want to talk about the Masters at the moment - I'd rather just talk about my first round match and the Scottish Open.

"I'd rather not discuss what happens in 2020 - it's not something that's important to me, and I just want to play my matches, get my head down and play each tournament as it comes."

*Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White.