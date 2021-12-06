Tributes to former Hornchurch, Dagenham, Wealdstone and Hendon forward Marvin Morgan

Marvin Morgan of Hornchurch in action against Bognor Regis Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Hornchurch, Hendon, Wealdstone, Dagenham & Redbridge and Wingate & Finchley forward Marvin Morgan has died aged 38.

Following the announcements by his former clubs, staff, teammates and supporters have been paying tribute.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Morgan broke through from the Wealdstone Academy and made his first team debut aged 16 in 2000.

He spent four years with the Stones, becoming the club's youngest goal scorer.

During his first spell with the Stones he formed a lethal strike partnership with both Richard Jolly and Jermaine Beckford, scoring 56 times in 187 appearances.

Marvin was signed by Yeading in 2004 and went on to have a successful career in the professional game with Woking, Aldershot Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United.

Marvin Morgan of Dagenham - Credit: Archant

From there he returned to non-league and returned to the Stones for a loan spell in early 2016 in the National League South, where he played eight times, scoring once.

He also had spells at Bath City, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Hendon, Beaconsfield Town, Potters Bar Town, Wingate & Finchley and Hornchurch.

Marvin Morgan of Wingate and Mitchell Dickenson of Hornchurch - Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Outside football Marvin founded his successful Fresh Ego Kid clothing brand, which became well established in the UK's sports and music culture.

Hendon tweeted: “We are shocked to have learned this morning of the passing of Marvin Morgan at the age of just 38 years old.

“Marvin joined us at the start of the 2018/19 season and had a big influence in his 7 appearances. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and loved ones.”

Hornchurch added: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Urchin Marvin Morgan. Thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.”

Dagenham posted: "Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club is saddened to have heard the news of Marvin Morgan's passing at the age of 38.

"Our sincere condolences go out to Marvin's family and friends at this difficult time."