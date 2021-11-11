News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nominations open for Havering sports awards

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM November 11, 2021
Havering Sports Award winners (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The hunt is on again to find Havering's top sporting stars, plus stalwart officials and helpers.  

Nominations for Havering Sports Council's Annual Awards are open in eight categories, with the winners to be announced at a presentation buffet at Upminster Golf Club on Monday, February 7.

The categories include junior sports competitor of the year, sponsored by West and Coe Funeral Directors; sports competitor of the year, sponsored by MDS Printers Ltd of Upminster; disability sports competitor of the year, sponsored by the Beadle Family; sports volunteer of the year, sponsored By Cllr John Mylod; senior school team of the year, sponsored by Brentwood M&E Services Ltd; primary school team of the year, sponsored by Cllr Melvin Wallace; sports club of the year, sponsored by Moments of Memory Photography; and Doug Riden lifetime achievement award, sponsored by McDonald's restaurants of Romford. 

The Doug Riden gong is awarded to a Havering resident who has given 15 years or more committed and dedicated service to sport in any capacity. 

Further details are on Havering Sports Council's website, where nominations can be submitted online. Entries close on Monday, January 10. 

Havering News

