Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Ice hockey remains in phase one of Return to Play plan

PUBLISHED: 16:34 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 24 June 2020

Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after being relaided and painted (Pic: Sean Easton)

Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after being relaided and painted (Pic: Sean Easton)

Archant

The English Ice Hockey Association has revealed the sport remains in phase one of its Return to Play plan after the latest government advice on coronavirus.

A statement from the board posted on the governing body website said: “In yesterday’s government update we did not get the go-ahead for indoor facilities such as ice rinks to reopen as was initially advised by the DCMS.

You may also want to watch:

“We will therefore remain in phase one of our Return to Play plan for the forseeable future until rinks are able to reopen.

“The EIHA are working alongside other sporting bodies as well as Sport England to lobby the government for the green light to be given as soon as possible and for guidance to be published to enable us all to prepare accordingly.

“As a governing body we are also feeding into Sport England as they coordinate guidance for team sports where contact is part of the game.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: Ice hockey remains in phase one of Return to Play plan

Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after being relaided and painted (Pic: Sean Easton)

New true crime podcast to investigate Essex paedophile ring ‘cover-up’

A new podcast series from Archant, titled Shoebury's Lost Boys, will investigate the alleged cover-up of a 1980s paedophile ring in Southend-on-Sea.

Rice: Hammers must stay calm for run-in

Declan Rice looks on as Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela beats West Ham's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus

Moyes angered by VAR as derby defeat leaves struggling Hammers in trouble

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores an own goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium