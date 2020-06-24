Coronavirus: Ice hockey remains in phase one of Return to Play plan

Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after being relaided and painted (Pic: Sean Easton) Archant

The English Ice Hockey Association has revealed the sport remains in phase one of its Return to Play plan after the latest government advice on coronavirus.

A statement from the board posted on the governing body website said: “In yesterday’s government update we did not get the go-ahead for indoor facilities such as ice rinks to reopen as was initially advised by the DCMS.

“We will therefore remain in phase one of our Return to Play plan for the forseeable future until rinks are able to reopen.

“The EIHA are working alongside other sporting bodies as well as Sport England to lobby the government for the green light to be given as soon as possible and for guidance to be published to enable us all to prepare accordingly.

“As a governing body we are also feeding into Sport England as they coordinate guidance for team sports where contact is part of the game.”