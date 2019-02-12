Search

NIHL structure proposal in place ahead of 2019/20 season

PUBLISHED: 12:31 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 05 March 2019

Raiders celebrate Jake Sylvester's winner against Peterborough Phantoms (pic Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Following a consultation process with teams the NIHL Management Group (NLMG) have circulated their proposal to clubs for the structure of the league in the 2019-20 season.

Outline plans have been accepted by the board of EIHA and will be put to all clubs including both Everyone Active Raiders side at a face to face meeting later this month.

The proposal includes a new top division which will sit above the current division one in North and South.

The NLMG are also looking to see if any new applications will be forthcoming to join the NIHL structure whether they are new teams or second teams from existing clubs.

An NLMG spokesman said: “We are grateful to the clubs for their patience while this process has followed its course.

“The result is a viable structure which we believe has the support of all interested parties.

“We look forward to seeing all club representatives at the meeting where the aim is to have all divisions planned so everyone knows where they stand for next season.

“Details on the final agreed structure will be published as soon as possible after the meeting.”

