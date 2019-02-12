Search

School Sport: Newtons serve up sitting volleyball gold

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 March 2019

Newtons won gold for Havering in the London Youth Games sitting volleyball competition

Newtons won gold for Havering in the London Youth Games sitting volleyball competition

Archant

Newtons Primary School pupils won gold for Havering at the first-ever London Youth Games seated volleyball competition.

Having won the borough round, they went on to beat Bromley, Southwark, Wansdworth, Brent and Lambeth in their group.

And after edging out Newham by one point and drawing with Hillingdon in the second group phase, they met Waltham Forest in the semi-finals.

Another one-point win sent them through to the final against Greenwich and a superb display saw them clinch a 26-20 victory to win gold.

And a delighted Newtons PE teacher Viv Allaway said: “It was a brilliant team performance. I couldn’t have been more proud.”

