New Tokyo qualifying system for Modern Pentathlon hopeful Toolis

Tom Toolis in running action at the University of Bath (pic Pentathlon GB) Archant

Tokyo Olympics hopeful Tom Toolis faces a revised qualifying process, after the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Modern (UIPM) had its proposals ratified by the International Olympic Committee.

The new system sets out a clear pathway for all athletes seeking to qualify for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games, which will now take place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The revised document confirms that the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships in Minsk, Belarus will be the only remaining competition where automatic qualification places can be secured.

Up to three quota places per gender will be available in Minsk from June 7-13, 2021 – after which the Olympic World Ranking List for Modern Pentathlon will be finalised.

Dates and venues for all other competitions that make up the revised qualification system will be confirmed by UIPM in May 2020.

Other main points clarified by the new system include:

All existing qualification points, including those earned at the 2020 International Budapest Indoor in Hungary and UIPM 2020 Pentathlon World Cup Cairo in Egypt, will count towards the Olympic World Ranking List.

All places secured at continental championships in 2019 will be protected (already confirmed by IOC President Dr Thomas Bach).

The results of all competitions in the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup series, including the Final, will count towards the Olympic World Ranking List.

The Olympic World Ranking List will be finalised on June 14, 2021 – one day after the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships in Minsk.

The new deadline for all Tokyo 2020 sport entries will be July 5, 2021

Should the UIPM 2020 Pentathlon World Championships in Cancun (MEX) go ahead, the results will have no bearing on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification process.

UIPM President Dr Klaus Schormann said: “I am very pleased that we are able to provide further clarity to our global pentathlon family about the pathway to the rescheduled Olympic Summer Games Tokyo 2020 taking place in 2021.

“The UIPM Executive Board discussed the situation at length before agreeing on a proposal that was ratified by the Sport Department of the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee following excellent and constructive discussions.

“Our new Modern Pentathlon qualification system gives a clear pathway to all athletes who are still aiming to qualify for the Games. It gives them 10 months to prepare for the resumption of the qualification process at the start of the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup.

“It also ensures that the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships in Minsk will have even more prestige and importance, as the final opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games. I visited Minsk earlier this year and I am that this will be a very special competition.

“Finally I would like to say that my thoughts are with everybody in the world who has been affected by the COVID-19 situation. Our sporting horizons have changed but the main priorities remain the same: stay healthy, stay strong and let us work together to defeat this virus and restore our normal lives as soon as possible.”

The 2020 Olympic Summer Games, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, were originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but due to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis the Games were rescheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021.

The Modern Pentathlon Test Event took place successfully in June 2019 during the UIPM 2019 Pentathlon World Cup Final in Tokyo. The Olympic Modern Pentathlon will be contested within a specially constructed Pentathlon Arena inside the 50,000-seat Tokyo Stadium.

The Games will mark the return of the Summer Olympics to Tokyo for the first time since 1964, and the fourth Olympics overall to be held in Japan.