Netminder Clements departs Raiders for rivals Chieftains

Everyone Active Raiders netminder Ben Clements departs the club to return to his hometown club Chelmsford Chieftains. The 31-year-old, who joined the Romford-based club ahead of the 2018/19 season, departs after one season.

He made 42 appearances for the club and shared the netminder duties with long-serving Michael Gray.

Clements has now opted to move back to the Chieftains to play in the NIHL South One while the Raiders take on the new challenge of playing in the National League.

“I'm really looking forward to being back at Chelmsford this coming season and helping the team as much as I can to bring more silverware back to club,” Clements told Chelmsford Chieftains website.

“With the team Joe (Joseph Wilson) is putting together I believe we will have a great chance and I can't wait to get started.”

He joins former Romford juniors Sonny Phillips and Frankie Sabine inbetween the pipes at Chelmsford.

More player announcements and departures expected in the coming weeks.