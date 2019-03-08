FIH Pro League: Netherlands 2 Great Britain 0

Great Britain's women slipped to defeat against the defending world champions in Eindhoven on Saturday evening.

But Mark Hager's side - which inluded Havering's Emily Defroand and Hampstead & Westminster's Sarah Robertson - will have been boosted by a spirited display, particularly in the second half.

Britain started well and fashioned an early corner, but Frederique Matla scored with a nice finish inside the first quarter to break the deadlock.

And when Marijn Veen made it two in the second quarter, it looked like the all-conquering Dutch would go on to score more, but Britain proved stoic in the face of pressure.

While not creating the chances they would have liked, Britain had good passages of play and dug in against the strongest XI that the Dutch have yet fielded in the league so far.

Qualification for the top four looks like it may now be a step too far in this first ever FIH Pro League season, but there were positives signs for our women on the road - with an honourable mention to Sarah Evans for her 100th international appearance.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: "The performance was 100 per cent better than when we played Belgium on Thursday, which is a massive positive.

"But, we made two mistakes and they cost us. At the top level we've got to cut them out but overall it was much better."

Great Britain's men are due to face their Dutch rivals on Sunday at 3pm.

Great Britain: Heesh, Costello, Balsdon, Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Robertson, Jones, Neal, Petty, Sanders, Defroand, Hunter, Evans, Howard, Martin.

Unused: Cochrane.