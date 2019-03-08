Search

National success for Romford & Dagenham’s Smith

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 March 2019

Romford & Dagenham's Harrison Smith (pic: TAGB)

The latest news from Romford & Dagenham Tae Kwon Do club

Romford & Dagenham Tae Kwon Do’s Harrison Smith is flying high after success at the English Championships last weekend in Worcester.

Some of the best fighters in the country were in action, with squad members fighting for places in the European Championships in May.

Smith, 14, made it through five rounds to get into the final of the sparring competition where he triumphed against an opponent who enjoyed an significant height advantage.

As well as his gold medal, the talented teenager also took silver in the patterns event and a team gold as well.

It was a brilliant competition for the youngster as he proved himself to be one of the best young talents in the country.

Smith’s instructor Alison Edwards said: “I’m proud of Harrison and I can’t wait to see how much he keeps improving and achieving more and more.

*For more information about the club, please visit romfordtkd.co.uk.

