Ice hockey: National League consider Coventry season-opening event

PUBLISHED: 10:38 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 30 April 2020

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders and fellow National League teams are in talks to host a Final 4 weekend in Coventry as a season-opening event later this year.

The season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, after Raiders had secured the last play-off spot in eighth place.

After three scheduled weekends of play-off fixtures, the finals weekend was due to have taken place on April 18-19 and a statement from the EIHA said: “The 10 clubs of the National League and representatives of the EIHA have been having regular conference and Zoom calls to discuss the way forward for the league and play-offs.

“As a league we are in discussion with the Skydome Arena and the EIHA with regards to the Final 4 Weekend and will be offering a tournament weekend in Coventry as a season opening celebration.

“The event details will be released following the May 7 government announcement with regards to the current lockdown and what further social distancing measures are put in place.

“We can confirm that all 10 clubs are committed and planning for the 2020/21 season and reviewing both governmental and scientific advice on when the ice rinks can reopen and what measures we need to be put in place for the league programme to commence.

“We thank the fans for your patience and understanding in these difficult times and urge you all to stay safe.”

*Any supporters who had purchased tickets for the April 18-19 weekend can use them for the season-opening event or alternatively email refunds@planet-ice.co.uk to get their money back.

Due to consumer law it will only be possible to refund tickets bought online, as tickets bought in person or over the phone will need to be refunded by the venue directly.

Refunds will start to occur from May 4, but Planet Ice have asked customers for their understanding and patience with only a skeleton staff available at head office to process refunds, so the process may take a few days.

Supporters are reminded to remember to include all details when applying for a refund.

