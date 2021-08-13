Moyes buoyant ahead of season opener despite 'difficult' transfer window

Published: 5:04 PM August 13, 2021

Hammers' boss David Moyes has emphasised the positives despite a 'difficult' transfer window so far for West Ham. - Credit: WHUFC

David Moyes is approaching the new season in bullish form despite a "difficult" transfer window so far for the Hammers.

West Ham have only been able to bring in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan, while defender Craig Dawson has joined permanently.

While aware of the extra burden which comes with being in Europe, Moyes took a slightly different slant when speaking ahead of Sunday's league opener this afternoon (August 13).

“I don’t think West Ham supporters are frustrated, I think they’re realising how good the team has been.

“So many will be coming back to see new players who they’ve not seen for the last 18 months who have been doing really well.”

You may also want to watch:

Though confident that returning Hammers fans will be delighted to watch the current crop, the manager emphasised that work is continuing behind the scenes.

"We are trying to add to the squad if we can. We’ve had and we’ve got some offers in for people but not everything is coming to fruition.

"We’ll do our best to add to the squad before the close of the window.

“It has been a difficult window because the market in general is very quiet. There has been money spent at the top end but it has been quiet overall," said Moyes.

The more pressing priority is an opening day trip to Tyneside, where Moyes' men will look to start this season as positively as they finished the last.

Despite the lack of signings, last year's surprise package enter this season in a confident mood.

Whatever can be said about the incomings, there have been no major outgoings, and Moyes is feeling bullish.

“We finished two points outside the Champions League last year so why should we not try and do that again?," he asked.

Speaking about last season - which the manager admits the team didn't start "particularly well" - Moyes reflected on "some amazing results and performances" achieved across the 38 games.

“I think the players enjoyed it and there is a lot of confidence, so I hope from that point of view we can build on it and take it on again this season," he added.