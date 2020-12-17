Hammers boss Moyes hails Haller wonder goal

Published: 7:39 AM December 17, 2020

West Ham United boss David Moyes hailed Sebastien Haller's wonder goal following their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at London Stadium.

The Hammers trailed to Christian Benteke's first-half header but were back on terms on 55 minutes when Ivory Coast striker Haller produced a stunning bicycle kick from Vladimir Coufal's right-wing cross.

And despite a string of underwhelming displays from the much maligned £45million signing, Moyes claimed he was not surprise to see the quality of the finish, Haller's third such strike for the club.

He said: "I wasn't that surprised by Seb's goal, he has an incredible ability and technique.

"I think one of the first goals he scored for me was a scissor kick, but it's the tap-ins I want to see him score as well.

"We need him to be a big part. We're missing Michail Antonio and we need someone to come up with the goods, and we got a wonder goal from him."

Palace were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes to play when Benteke was dismissed for two bookable offences, after catching Angelo Ogbonna and Tomas Soucek with his trailing arm as he went up for heaers, but the Hammers were unable to put any real pressure on their goal.

Declan Rice went closest to a winner for the home side with a late drive which flew inches wide, but Palace boss Roy Hodgson was left fuming by the decision to send off Benteke, branding the red card as 'ludicrous' and claiming such decisions are ruining the game.

He said: "I thought it was a ludicrous decision, because when people jump and challenge for the ball he is using his arms for leverage and trying to win the ball.

"If an arm brushes your opponent, that's always likely to happen if both players are attempting to win the ball.

"Decisions like that are ruining the game of football. That's what I believe, I've had enough now.

"Referees make decisions, they go by them in rules they are obliged to follow. But I'm bitterly disappointed to see Christian Benteke get two yellow cards for trying honestly to win two headers."

West Ham will now turn their attention to preparing for another London derby as they visit Chelsea on Monday (8pm).







