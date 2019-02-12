Moule leads medal haul as Romford Town swimmers make splash at busy Essex Championships

Romford Town swimmers had plenty to celebrate in this year’s Essex Championships, with Amelia Moule finishing as top girl in the 16-year-old age group.

The first block of competition included the 1,500m freestyle, where Moule won gold in 17.14.29, Connor McCarthy and Daniel Gencas took silvers and Nathan Banga and Issy Jopson added bronze.

Raheel Mahmood finished fourth in his racee and Luke Marney was fifth.

The 400m individual medley produced another gold for Moule in 5.03.93, while Lexie O’Connor finished eighth, and the 100m backstroke produced golds for Mahmood and Gencas, as McCarthy just missed out on a medal in fourth place.

The 200m freestyle saw McCarthy produce a great swim for silver in 2.08.85, as Mahmood just missed the podium, while the 200m backstroke yielded another gold for Gencas in 2.10.01 as Joseph Frost finished in eighth place.

The 100m breaststroke was a strong event for Town’s girls as Holly Hagan won gold in 1.14.97 and Moule added silver, while O’Connor and Jess Ayling finished fourth and Codie McSheffrey took seventh.

O’Connor showed her breaststroke strength in the 200m event, finishing seventh, before Gencas took 200m butterfly silver and Mahmood added 200m backstroke gold in 2.32.55.

Hagan’s strong breaststroke leg helped secure fifth in the 200m medley, as Moule dominated for another gold and Amy Marren won the multi-disciplinary category.

There was another gold for Mahmood in the 100m butterfly and the medley relay team of Rebecca Coogan, Sophia Moule, Ella Kilby and O’Connor finished fourth in 2.25.78.

Hagan and Moule added 200m breaststroke silvers, with Kilby and Tierney Rooney eighth and sixth respectively in the 200m butterfly.

And Gencas took 200m freestyle gold in 1.54.04, as Banga finished fifth, before Mahmood picked up 200m medley silver, as McCarthy finished fourth.

The 100m butterfly final saw Gencas claim silver as Joshua Eguakhide finished fifth and the freestyle relay squad of Coogan, Moule, Kilby and O’Connor were sixth.

The second block of competition at the London Aquatic Centre saw Gencas sprint to 50m freestyle gold in 25.16 as Eguakhide finished 10th.

Jack Ayling won silver in his age group, while Sophia Moule was seventh and Victoria Dreleva fifth in theirs.

Mahmood claimed his first gold of the day in the 50m backstroke in 35.05 and McCarthy came seventh, before Amelia Moule was ninth in the 50m butterfly final and Zeina Yacoub took seventh.

Gencas was ninth in the 50m breaststroke, but O’Connor claimed a superb bronze and McSheffrey was fifth, before Mahmood won 50m butterfly gold in 32.35.

Amelia Moule added another gold in the 50m backstroke in 31.83, with Amber Mason finishing fifth, and then took bronze in the 50m freestyle ahead of Jopson in ninth, as Yacoub finished in fifth place, while Mahmood was seventh and Mark Rigo took sixth.

Sophia Moule claimed fifth in the 50m backstroke, with Dreleva sixth, and Gencas then smashed the 50m butterfly opposition to win gold in 26.78 as Eguakhide was eighth.

Hagan returned to win 50m breaststroke gold in 35.44 as Amelia Moule took bronze and Jess Ayling finished fifth, while the boys had four finalists and saw Rigo claim a well-earned bronze, as Mahmood finished seventh, Lewis Jarrett ninth and Danny Moody 10th.

Dreleva was fifth in the 50m butterfly final, before Gencas took 50m backstroke gold in 28.65 and Aaron Wilson finished seventh.

Jopson won 400m freestyle silver, as Hagan (fifth), Dreleva (seventh) and Lauren Brazton (eighth) also reached finals, and Mahmood was fourth in the 100m freestyle as Gencas won gold and Jack Ayling silver.

The 200m freestyle relay team of Rigo, McCarthy, Jarrett and Denis Drelev were seventh, before Mahmood and Gencas won 400m freestyle silvers, McCarthy took bronze and Banga finished fourth.

Coogan was eighth in the 100m freestyle, her first cuonty final, and Dreleva took a superb silver, as Amelia Moule won another gold in 59.65 and Jopson and Yacoub both finished eighth.

Jack Ayling, Gencas, Wilson and Eguakhide produced a great freestyle relay to win bronze.

In the third and final block, Mahmood and Gencas won 800m freesyle silver, with Banga fourth, McCarthy sixth and Luke Marney seventh for the boys.

HHagan and Amelia Moule also won silvers and Jopson bronze, with O’Connor fifth and Dreleva eighth for the girls.

Gencas won another silver in the 400m medley, with Banga fifth, and Amelia Moule won 100m backstroke gold in 1.06.91 as O’Connor finished seventh and Coogan and Dreleva both eighth.

Dreleva was eighth again in the 200m freestyle, as Amelia Moule won 200m backstroke gold in 2.25.64.

There was a well-earned bronze for Jarrett in the 200m breaststroke, as Jopson took fourth in the 200m butterfly and Braxton finished seventh.

Gencas picked up silver in the 200m medley, while Dreleva added 100m butterfly bronze and Mahmood won silver in the 200m butterfly.

And Amelia Moule took silver in the 200m freestyle, with Jopson fourth and Hagan and Jess Ayling both fifth and Dreleva fifth in the 200m medley.

Jess Ayling, Yacoub, Amelia Moule and Emily Milton ended the season in style with medley relay bronze as Town finished fifth overall.

As well as Moule’s top girl award, Gencas and Mahmood were runners-up in their age groups, while Hagan was joint fourth in hers, Jopson was sixth, Dreleva and McCarthy seventh, O’Connor eighth and Banga ninth.