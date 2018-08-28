Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Kickboxing: Success for Romford’s Falcon fighters

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 February 2019

Team Falcon kickboxers face the camera

Team Falcon kickboxers face the camera

Archant

Romford’s Falcon kickboxing fighters had more to cheer at the IKF European K1 Open Championships in Hastings, Sussex on Sunday.

Team Falcon's James Foakes celebrates his winTeam Falcon's James Foakes celebrates his win

A squad of six travelled to the south coast for an event that hosted just under 200 competitors from all of the UK’s best kickboxing and Muay Thai gyms, as well as a number of top Europeans teams.

Falcon were represented by Bobby Poulloura, Sonny Boon, Charlie Higgs, James Foakes, Freddie Fisher and Denis Horobets.

And it was Higgs who was up first, putting up a great fight and looking like he might take his fight to a deciding fourth round, only for a point deduction to put paid to his hopes and leave him as runner-up.

Current British champion and defending European Open champion Fisher dominated a high-ranking UK fighter in his division to take the win by stoppage.

And on the other side of the qualifying rounds was team-mate Horobets, who faced an opponent from Belgium who could not live with his pace as he took a points win.

Horobets then faced the highly-rated Billy Walker from Hastings who had a previous win over him and stepped up to win a tough fight to reach the final, where the two Falcon team-mates decided not to face each other and shared the title as permitted in such situations.

Foakes stepped in to take on another UK-based figher and took little time in establishing his superior skill and conditioning to stop his opponent in the third round after two standing eight counts.

In the final, Foakes continued his dominating performances when he stopped his opponent in the second round to be crowned IKF K1 European Open champion.

Poulloura was last up for the team and his unorthodox style and big shots looked like stopping his opponent.

After progressing on points he faced a well-schooled Dutch rival in the final, who had too much for the inexperienced Poulloura.

But the Team Falcon fighters exceeded themselves with all making the final of their category and three walking away with IKF K1 European Open titles.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Eight people arrested in Romford town centre after use of facial recognition technology

Police were outside of Romford station in South Street. Photo: Met Police

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight people arrested in Romford town centre after use of facial recognition technology

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Defroand gets GB call for Pro League

Emily Defroand played for England against Argentina and the Netherlands in the Investec Interationals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic Graham Hodges)

Kickboxing: Success for Romford’s Falcon fighters

Team Falcon kickboxers face the camera

Another gr-eight win sees Romford women extend unbeaten run to 14 matches

Romford's Emma James scored a hat-trick in their latest win (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ice Hockey: Perfect 10 for Raiders under-18s

Raiders under-18s Gianmarco Pascale and Tjay Anderson celebrate a goal at Milton Keynes (pic John Scott)

Havering men come up short against Wapping rivals, but women draw some positives

A close-up of a Havering hockey player's footwear (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists