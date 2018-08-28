Kickboxing: Success for Romford’s Falcon fighters

Romford’s Falcon kickboxing fighters had more to cheer at the IKF European K1 Open Championships in Hastings, Sussex on Sunday.

A squad of six travelled to the south coast for an event that hosted just under 200 competitors from all of the UK’s best kickboxing and Muay Thai gyms, as well as a number of top Europeans teams.

Falcon were represented by Bobby Poulloura, Sonny Boon, Charlie Higgs, James Foakes, Freddie Fisher and Denis Horobets.

And it was Higgs who was up first, putting up a great fight and looking like he might take his fight to a deciding fourth round, only for a point deduction to put paid to his hopes and leave him as runner-up.

Current British champion and defending European Open champion Fisher dominated a high-ranking UK fighter in his division to take the win by stoppage.

And on the other side of the qualifying rounds was team-mate Horobets, who faced an opponent from Belgium who could not live with his pace as he took a points win.

Horobets then faced the highly-rated Billy Walker from Hastings who had a previous win over him and stepped up to win a tough fight to reach the final, where the two Falcon team-mates decided not to face each other and shared the title as permitted in such situations.

Foakes stepped in to take on another UK-based figher and took little time in establishing his superior skill and conditioning to stop his opponent in the third round after two standing eight counts.

In the final, Foakes continued his dominating performances when he stopped his opponent in the second round to be crowned IKF K1 European Open champion.

Poulloura was last up for the team and his unorthodox style and big shots looked like stopping his opponent.

After progressing on points he faced a well-schooled Dutch rival in the final, who had too much for the inexperienced Poulloura.

But the Team Falcon fighters exceeded themselves with all making the final of their category and three walking away with IKF K1 European Open titles.