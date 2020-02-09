Ice hockey: MK Thunder 7 Raiders 4

Understrength Romford Junior Raiders fell to a disappointing defeat at National League Division One South's bottom club MK Thunder on Saturday.

Having skated to a 12-1 win when the sides met at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre three weeks earlier, Raiders travelled with 14 skaters and goalie Thomas Adams for the return meeting.

And they fell behind in the first period as Julien Bauemlin netted a power play goal, with George Gell serving a hooking minor.

Thunder captain Alex Whyte doubled his side's lead with another power play goal, after Raiders were given a bench minor penalty for having too many men on the ice, but Donald Campbell hit back less than 90 seconds later.

Raiders ran into more penalty trouble, though, and Sam Prosser made it 3-1 after an interference minor against Adams and bench minor for abuse of official.

Ryan Gadeke added a fourth as Ross Cowan served a hooking penalty and Whyte claimed his second to make it 5-1 at the second break.

Matt Brown replied for the visitors, after Harrison Goode was binned for tripping, and Cowan's unassisted goal cut the gap to two.

But Sam Chandler put Thunder 6-3 up and, although Jan Marcilis struck on a late Raiders power play, the home side sealed victory with an empty net goal from Goode after Adams was withdrawn for an extra skater in the final minute.

Raiders head to Oxford City Stars on Sunday (6.15pm).

Thunder: Alex Whyte 2+1, Sam Chandler 1+1, Julien Baeumiln 1+1, Sam Prosser 1+1, Ryan Gadeke 1, Harrison Goode 1, Iain Peters 0+2, Ryan James 0+1, Samuel Dean 0+1.

Raiders: Jan Marcilis* 1+2, Donald Campbell 1, Ross Cowan 1, Alan Lack 0+2, Tommy Huggett 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Thunder 50 Raiders 58.

Shots on goal: Graham Laverick (MK) 8-21-21=50-4; Thomas Adams (R, 59.18) 10-15-11=36-6, empty net (0.42) 1-1.