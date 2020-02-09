Search

Advanced search

Ice hockey: MK Thunder 7 Raiders 4

PUBLISHED: 08:51 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 09 February 2020

Raiders goalie Tom Adams (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders goalie Tom Adams (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Understrength Romford Junior Raiders fell to a disappointing defeat at National League Division One South's bottom club MK Thunder on Saturday.

Having skated to a 12-1 win when the sides met at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre three weeks earlier, Raiders travelled with 14 skaters and goalie Thomas Adams for the return meeting.

And they fell behind in the first period as Julien Bauemlin netted a power play goal, with George Gell serving a hooking minor.

Thunder captain Alex Whyte doubled his side's lead with another power play goal, after Raiders were given a bench minor penalty for having too many men on the ice, but Donald Campbell hit back less than 90 seconds later.

Raiders ran into more penalty trouble, though, and Sam Prosser made it 3-1 after an interference minor against Adams and bench minor for abuse of official.

Ryan Gadeke added a fourth as Ross Cowan served a hooking penalty and Whyte claimed his second to make it 5-1 at the second break.

You may also want to watch:

Matt Brown replied for the visitors, after Harrison Goode was binned for tripping, and Cowan's unassisted goal cut the gap to two.

But Sam Chandler put Thunder 6-3 up and, although Jan Marcilis struck on a late Raiders power play, the home side sealed victory with an empty net goal from Goode after Adams was withdrawn for an extra skater in the final minute.

Raiders head to Oxford City Stars on Sunday (6.15pm).

Thunder: Alex Whyte 2+1, Sam Chandler 1+1, Julien Baeumiln 1+1, Sam Prosser 1+1, Ryan Gadeke 1, Harrison Goode 1, Iain Peters 0+2, Ryan James 0+1, Samuel Dean 0+1.

Raiders: Jan Marcilis* 1+2, Donald Campbell 1, Ross Cowan 1, Alan Lack 0+2, Tommy Huggett 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Thunder 50 Raiders 58.

Shots on goal: Graham Laverick (MK) 8-21-21=50-4; Thomas Adams (R, 59.18) 10-15-11=36-6, empty net (0.42) 1-1.

Most Read

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Most Read

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: MK Thunder 7 Raiders 4

Raiders goalie Tom Adams (pic Nikki Day)

Opinion: We’re introducing 30-minute free parking

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Ice hockey: Swindon 5 Raiders 4 (OT)

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly (pic John Scott)

McMahon pleased with ‘fighting spirit’ shown in draw with Stockport

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Stockport County 1 - Kandi snatches point for Daggers in dramatic fashion

Ben House of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24