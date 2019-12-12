Hockey: Mixed results for Upminster
PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 December 2019
Upminster's women had a mixed set of results in the Essex League at the weekend.
The seconds slipped to a 2-1 loss at Premier Division rivals Maldon in their final outing of the year, while the thirds were beaten 3-0 at home by Old Loughts seconds in Division One.
The fourths lost by the same margin to Loughts thirds in Division Two, but the fifths provided some cheer with a 7-1 win over Loughts fourths in Division Four to extend their unbeaten record this season to 11 matches.
They lead Southend thirds by one point, with a game in hand, and visit Waltham Forest fourths in their last match of 2019 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Upminster sixth team battled to a 1-1 derby draw with Havering fourths in Division Five.
The men's seconds beat Brentwood 4-3 in East League Division Three, while the thirds won another meeting between the clubs 4-2 in Division Five.
But the fourths lost 3-1 to Wapping ninths, while the fifths slumped to a 9-0 defeat at their Brentwood counterparts.