Hockey: Mixed results for Upminster

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 December 2019

Upminster HC Ladies 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies 2nd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 7th December 2019

Upminster's women had a mixed set of results in the Essex League at the weekend.

The seconds slipped to a 2-1 loss at Premier Division rivals Maldon in their final outing of the year, while the thirds were beaten 3-0 at home by Old Loughts seconds in Division One.

The fourths lost by the same margin to Loughts thirds in Division Two, but the fifths provided some cheer with a 7-1 win over Loughts fourths in Division Four to extend their unbeaten record this season to 11 matches.

They lead Southend thirds by one point, with a game in hand, and visit Waltham Forest fourths in their last match of 2019 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Upminster sixth team battled to a 1-1 derby draw with Havering fourths in Division Five.

The men's seconds beat Brentwood 4-3 in East League Division Three, while the thirds won another meeting between the clubs 4-2 in Division Five.

But the fourths lost 3-1 to Wapping ninths, while the fifths slumped to a 9-0 defeat at their Brentwood counterparts.

