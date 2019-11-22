Hockey: Mixed results for Havering women

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women conceded two late goals to lost 4-2 at Folkestone at the weekend.

Katie Griggs found Emily Martin to send Sue Harwood clear and open the scoring with a calm finish, before the hosts levelled on the break.

Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Martin, Harwood and Steph Prowse forced saves, before Monica Dubb found Amelia Acreman to dribble into the D and slot home.

You may also want to watch:

But Folkestone shuffled their formation at the break and levelled from a penalty corner, cut out some great through balls from Pippa Wilson and scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take the points.

The seconds started with only 10 players against County, but Saffron Harvey and Catherine Semon struck in the first half.

Alex Semon added a third and Trudie Clark hit a post before Catherine Semon netted twice more to complete her hat-trick as Emilie Malloy and Lucy Bree denied the visitors a reply.

The thirds had only 10 players at Wapping sevenths and were reduced to nine in the late stages, but they battled throughout their 4-0 defeat.