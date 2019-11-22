Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Mixed results for Havering women

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 November 2019

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women conceded two late goals to lost 4-2 at Folkestone at the weekend.

Katie Griggs found Emily Martin to send Sue Harwood clear and open the scoring with a calm finish, before the hosts levelled on the break.

Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Martin, Harwood and Steph Prowse forced saves, before Monica Dubb found Amelia Acreman to dribble into the D and slot home.

You may also want to watch:

But Folkestone shuffled their formation at the break and levelled from a penalty corner, cut out some great through balls from Pippa Wilson and scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take the points.

The seconds started with only 10 players against County, but Saffron Harvey and Catherine Semon struck in the first half.

Alex Semon added a third and Trudie Clark hit a post before Catherine Semon netted twice more to complete her hat-trick as Emilie Malloy and Lucy Bree denied the visitors a reply.

The thirds had only 10 players at Wapping sevenths and were reduced to nine in the late stages, but they battled throughout their 4-0 defeat.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Mixed results for Havering women

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

New Spurs boss Mourinho is not ‘enemy’ says West Ham’s Pellegrini ahead of big derby

West Ham United's Michail Antonio

East London Football Podcast: West Ham face Mourinho’s Spurs, O’s seek a new boss, and Daggers find form

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as West Ham United celebrate their third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Brentwood teen Hughes heading to USA to chase professional basketball dream

Theo Hughes will study at University of North Colorado

New Romford boss Tamplin is targeting a promotion bid

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists