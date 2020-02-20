Hockey: Mixed fortunes for Upminster

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster's women maintained their improved form in the East League Premier Division with a 5-2 win over St Albans seconds at Coopers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020 Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020

A fine first-half display saw them race into a 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of penalty corner goals from Lauren Slater-Harvey and Freya Killilea, followed by Megan Miller's penalty flick.

The visitors pulled two goals back in the second half but Upminster replied through Annabel Davies and Jemma Cresswell and are now eighth in the table, ahead of a trip to Harleston Magpies on February 29.

The men's match at Cambridge University was cancelled due to the bad weather, but they are set to entertain Broxbourne this weekend.

The seconds made it four games unbeaten after a 3-3 draw at Old Southendians, after Chris Abrey and Rob Bugeya corners put them two goals up early on.

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020 Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020

The hosts hit back to level before half-time, but man of the match Callum Berry set up Liam Robertson to restore Upminster's lead in the second half.

Southendian squared matters with 15 minutes left, though, and Upminster were left holding on for a point, as Guy Robertson took the defender of the match award.

The thirds missed a string of chances against table-topping Old Loughts fourths, who netted twice either side of the break before Oliver Peck's 34th goal of the season provided some consolation in a 4-1 loss.

The fifths were beaten 3-1 by Brentwood Academy, with Lester Farrant on target as John Dunnett was named man of the match and Matt Chapman defender of the match.

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020 Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020 Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020

You may also want to watch:

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020 Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 15th February 2020