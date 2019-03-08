Hockey: Mixed fortunes for Havering women

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women were left empty handed despite a fine display at Holcombe after suffering a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors dominated the first half, as Katie Griggs, Emily Martin and Sue Harwood all saw shots and deflections go inches wide.

Defence and midfield worked hard to deny Holcombe any sort of rhythm and Havering took the lead just on half time when Harwood was put through and duly took her chance.

Havering carried their good form into the second half but a lapse in marking allowed the hosts to equalise and they took the lead from a penalty corner.

Steph Prowse went close at a couple of Havering corners before Sophie McCoy saved a Holcombe penalty flick but it was not to be.

The seconds visited Old Southendian hoping to continue their winning start to the season and took the lead when captain Alex Semon received a corner at the top of the D, beat the first runner and fired into the bottom corner.

The hosts came back strong just before half time and two quick counter-attacks led to goals to put them ahead.

Southendian came out strong in the second half and passed the ball around the Havering defence to score a third, but excellent attacking skills from debutant Zoe Bleakley led to Catherine Semon slotting home a reply.

The home team pushed to regain their two-goal lead but excellent defensive work by Havering meant they were unable to challenge the keeper and a late equaliser was scored by Bleakley with a deflection at the post after a great strike from Alex Semon.

The thirds faced Crostyx fourths in their first home game of the season at Campion but fell behind after having early chances.

Emma Isherwood pounced on a rebound from Vicki Morrison's penalty corner strike to level in the first half but Crostyx again took the lead against the run of play early in the second half.

Saffron Harvey snatched up a rebound from Isherwood's penalty corner strike to make it 2-2, then netted again to put Havering ahead.

And with time almost up Rae Ahmed rescued a wide ball from a corner to seal a 4-2 victory.