Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Mixed fortunes for Havering women

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 October 2019

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women were left empty handed despite a fine display at Holcombe after suffering a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors dominated the first half, as Katie Griggs, Emily Martin and Sue Harwood all saw shots and deflections go inches wide.

Defence and midfield worked hard to deny Holcombe any sort of rhythm and Havering took the lead just on half time when Harwood was put through and duly took her chance.

Havering carried their good form into the second half but a lapse in marking allowed the hosts to equalise and they took the lead from a penalty corner.

Steph Prowse went close at a couple of Havering corners before Sophie McCoy saved a Holcombe penalty flick but it was not to be.

The seconds visited Old Southendian hoping to continue their winning start to the season and took the lead when captain Alex Semon received a corner at the top of the D, beat the first runner and fired into the bottom corner.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts came back strong just before half time and two quick counter-attacks led to goals to put them ahead.

Southendian came out strong in the second half and passed the ball around the Havering defence to score a third, but excellent attacking skills from debutant Zoe Bleakley led to Catherine Semon slotting home a reply.

The home team pushed to regain their two-goal lead but excellent defensive work by Havering meant they were unable to challenge the keeper and a late equaliser was scored by Bleakley with a deflection at the post after a great strike from Alex Semon.

The thirds faced Crostyx fourths in their first home game of the season at Campion but fell behind after having early chances.

Emma Isherwood pounced on a rebound from Vicki Morrison's penalty corner strike to level in the first half but Crostyx again took the lead against the run of play early in the second half.

Saffron Harvey snatched up a rebound from Isherwood's penalty corner strike to make it 2-2, then netted again to put Havering ahead.

And with time almost up Rae Ahmed rescued a wide ball from a corner to seal a 4-2 victory.

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Mixed fortunes for Havering women

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

Hockey: GB 3 India 1

Great Britain's Sarah Robertson fires goalwards against India (pic GB Hockey)

Havering residents get ready to brave the borough’s half marathon

Great-grandmother Liz Preston is taking part in the Havering Half Marathon for First Step. Picture: First Step

Burglary suspect makes off with Romford dance studio’s equipment in trolley

CCTV spots man who allegedly broke into KPA Studios, Romford, and filled his trolley with stolen items. Picture: KPA Studios

Havering District U13 boys crowned champions of prestigious tournament

The Havering Under-13 boys team. Picture: Steven McMahon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists