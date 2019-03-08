Search

Ice hockey: Mixed emotions for Raiders coach Pitchley

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 October 2019

Romford Junior Raiders listen to coach Ben Pitchley (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders listen to coach Ben Pitchley (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley had mixed emotions after his side's National League Division One South loss in Slough on Saturday.

Raiders took a first-minute lead, only to trail 3-1 at the first break, then battled back to lead 5-4 in the final period.

But the Jets netted three unanswered goals to claim the points from a 7-5 victory and Pitchle said: "We were short of bodies, but we battled hard and came back from 4-1 down at the end of the first to tie the game at the of the second with three unanswered goals.

"We jumped to a 5-4 lead, but then gave up two quick goals within 31 seconds because we switched off mentally and then they took the momentum and scored a seventh goal to win."

Lithuanian import Vilius Krakauskas netted the first Raiders goal of the night, before Czech forward Jan Marcilis helped himself to a hat-trick and Tommy Huggett claimed the fifth.

But Pitchley felt the defeat was harder to take than their 13-4 loss in Oxford a week earlier and hopes his side can bounce back for Sunday's home match against Solent Devils at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford.

He added: "It was great to see Jan start to shoot more and picking up a hat-trick, but it's a tough loss, probably tougher than last weekend in Oxford.

"We need to recover and get ready for a tough home game against another strong team in the league in Solent."

Sunday's gamestarts at 5.15pm and is the only home fixture at the Romford rink this weekend with the senior Raiders travelling to Bracknell Bees in the National League.

