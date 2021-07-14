Millwall chief Kavanagh cycling in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Published: 3:31 PM July 14, 2021

Upminster's Steve Kavanagh is set to saddle up and tackle more than 160 miles of cycling in aid of Prostate Cancer UK this week.

Kavanagh, who has been chief executive officer at Millwall since 2016, will ride from The Den to Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium over two days from July 15 in a bid to raise life-saving funds for the leading men’s health charity.

Joined by six friends, Kavanagh will head south on day one, cycling the popular London to Brighton route before stopping off at the AMEX Stadium, home to Premier League outfit Brighton.

Steve Kavanagh and friends are cycling to Bournemouth for Prostate Cancer UK - Credit: Prostate Cancer UK

Day two will see the Millwall chief cycle head west, via Bognor Regis, to Portsmouth’s Fratton Park, then onto the St Mary's home of Southampton. The group will complete an impressive 160 miles on the bike when they arrive at the final stop, Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

The 52-year-old will take on the challenge on a custom-made ‘Millwall’ bike, designed and donated by Brighton-based Reilly Cycle Works.

His cycling squad will be made up of Rob Mackay, Nick Barnett, Steve Jones, Richard George, Simon George and Michael Isaac, while Jon Manby and Nick Lebrun will be driving the route, providing support.

Kavanagh, who has also worked at Charlton Athletic and Southend United, has long supported Prostate Cancer UK, taking part in the charity’s annual Football to Amsterdam bike ride several times, after losing his dad to the disease.

He said: “Prostate Cancer UK’s work in football - and wider - has made such an impact for men affected by prostate cancer and their families. I want to do everything I can to make sure families don’t have to go through what mine has, so it was a no-brainer to jump back on the bike and raise much-needed funds for a cause so close to my heart.

“One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK. That’s an unnerving stat, but one that we’re all working to turn around. Millwall have worked closely with Prostate Cancer UK over many seasons, so I’m delighted to be a part of that continued relationship.”

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Both Steve and Millwall have supported us fantastically over the years and we’re so grateful to Steve and his group of cyclists for taking on this epic challenge.

“The football community has played such an important role in the fight against prostate cancer and it’s efforts like Steve’s that help us to invest in vital research into the disease. We thank him, his team and Millwall for their support.”

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LondontoBournemouth