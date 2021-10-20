Brentwood youngster McNeilly wins again for Fox Motorsport at Donington

Published: 9:10 AM October 20, 2021

Brentwood School’s Liam McNeilly was in scintillating form at Donington Park.

McNeilly, 15, bagged a win and two second-place finishes over the October 9-10 meet, meaning the Essex youngster will be part of a three-way shoot-out for the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship at the season finale, taking place at Brands Hatch this weekend (October 23-24).

The Fox Motorsport racer bounced back from the disappointment of missing the podium at Silverstone in September by showing emphatic pace for the team from Maldon, Essex.

McNeilly said: “It’s been a brilliant weekend; my best of the season, with my highest points total yet.

Brentwood youngster Liam McNeilly won for Fox Motorsport at Donington - Credit: Brentwood School

"It’s just a bit frustrating that the one driver I needed to have a bad weekend was right there with me all the way.

You may also want to watch:

"It was so important to bounce back after the disappointment of Silverstone, but we definitely did that this weekend.

"The car was absolutely phenomenal; the Fox Motorsport team have done an awesome job all season and we’ve truly shown our pace here."