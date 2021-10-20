Brentwood youngster McNeilly wins again for Fox Motorsport at Donington
- Credit: Brentwood School
Brentwood School’s Liam McNeilly was in scintillating form at Donington Park.
McNeilly, 15, bagged a win and two second-place finishes over the October 9-10 meet, meaning the Essex youngster will be part of a three-way shoot-out for the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship at the season finale, taking place at Brands Hatch this weekend (October 23-24).
The Fox Motorsport racer bounced back from the disappointment of missing the podium at Silverstone in September by showing emphatic pace for the team from Maldon, Essex.
McNeilly said: “It’s been a brilliant weekend; my best of the season, with my highest points total yet.
"It’s just a bit frustrating that the one driver I needed to have a bad weekend was right there with me all the way.
You may also want to watch:
"It was so important to bounce back after the disappointment of Silverstone, but we definitely did that this weekend.
"The car was absolutely phenomenal; the Fox Motorsport team have done an awesome job all season and we’ve truly shown our pace here."
Most Read
- 1 Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority
- 2 Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial
- 3 Future of bus route hangs in the balance as consultation ends
- 4 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
- 5 BHRUT 'determined to learn' after inquest finds failures in pensioner's care before her death
- 6 Christmas lights switch-on to return in Romford
- 7 Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack
- 8 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
- 9 'Accident waiting to happen': Neighbours on 'traffic carnage' around school
- 10 Construction of new Rainham Leisure centre pushed back to 2022