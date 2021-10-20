News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brentwood youngster McNeilly wins again for Fox Motorsport at Donington

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:10 AM October 20, 2021   
Brentwood School’s Liam McNeilly was in scintillating form at Donington Park.

McNeilly, 15, bagged a win and two second-place finishes over the October 9-10 meet, meaning the Essex youngster will be part of a three-way shoot-out for the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship at the season finale, taking place at Brands Hatch this weekend (October 23-24).

The Fox Motorsport racer bounced back from the disappointment of missing the podium at Silverstone in September by showing emphatic pace for the team from Maldon, Essex.

McNeilly said: “It’s been a brilliant weekend; my best of the season, with my highest points total yet.

Brentwood youngster Liam McNeilly won for Fox Motorsport at Donington

Brentwood youngster Liam McNeilly won for Fox Motorsport at Donington - Credit: Brentwood School

"It’s just a bit frustrating that the one driver I needed to have a bad weekend was right there with me all the way.

"It was so important to bounce back after the disappointment of Silverstone, but we definitely did that this weekend.

"The car was absolutely phenomenal; the Fox Motorsport team have done an awesome job all season and we’ve truly shown our pace here."

