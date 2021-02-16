Snooker star Matthew Selt hopes cue change can help him at Welsh Open

Published: 4:00 PM February 16, 2021

Matthew Selt is hoping his honeymoon period with a new cue can extend into the latter stages of this week’s Welsh Open.

The world No.25, who hails from Romford, whitewashed Germany’s Lukas Kleckers in the first round at Celtic Manor and will take on either Oliver Lines or Jamie Clarke on Wednesday.

Selt has put his Indian Open-winning cue, which he used for his sole ranking title in 2019, back in its case and is happy with how his game is coming together since the change.

“I’m always pretty nervy in the first couple of frames but I was fine once I settled down,” he said following his 4-0 win on Monday.

“He (Kleckers) made four or five bad errors and I didn’t have to do much to get my chance. I feel I played well.

“I used this cue a few years ago and switched back to it a month or so ago, so I’m still enjoying the honeymoon period with that.

“The last time I used the cue I’m using now was also in the Welsh Open – I changed the following week and won the Indian Open in my next tournament.

“But that cue didn’t have a lot of life left in it so the time was right to switch.”

Selt has special memories of the Welsh Open, which was the first ranking event he qualified for back in 2008.

The nomadic competition has moved between Cardiff and Newport over the years and is now back in the latter, with Celtic Manor hosting the tournament for the first time.

The 34-year-old is enjoying the new surroundings and admitted soaking up the grandiose setting during his first-round match – though it was Kleckers who had more time to do so as Selt reeled off breaks of 85 and 55 to take the match comfortably.

“This venue is fantastic – it’s the best I’ve ever played the Welsh Open at,” he said.

“The room is very pretty, the architecture is really nice and it’s nice to look at something different. I was checking out the décor between balls!

“I’ve always enjoyed coming to Wales. I genuinely like this tournament and I have good personal memories of it so it would be nice to put a good run together this week.”

Selt’s fellow Romford potter Mark King will also be in the second round after receiving a bye following Neil Robertson’s withdrawal for personal reasons.

King will take on Jamie Jones in the second round while Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his campaign against Robbie Williams today.

Watch the Welsh Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport app.