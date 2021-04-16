Romford snooker star Matthew Selt excited for Championship challenge

Published: 8:00 AM April 16, 2021

For the very first time, Matthew Selt’s two-year-old son Parker will be able to watch his daddy play at the Crucible.

Selt has waited six years to play in the World Snooker Championship but finally the Romford potter is back for his third tilt at the title. Only this one means more than most.

Victories over Nigel Bond and Scott Donaldson saw the 36-year-old qualify for the main stage to continue an impressive start to 2021.

"I'm very satisfied, a lot has happened the last time I've played at the Crucible,” said Selt, who faces Barry Hawkins in the first round, live on Eurosport.

“Winning in India was a big step for me, but I keep thinking about my little boy who will watch me play.

You may also want to watch:

"That's big for me – I've never been in the top 16, this is only the third time I've played at the Crucible, so to know he's going to be watching is very satisfying and a moment to be proud of.

"He knows I play snooker, he's previously come down the hall and thrown some balls around.

"He doesn't particularly care if I win or lose, but the more I win, the more he gets to see my play. He fully understands what I do.

"I don't need very many chances to win frames currently and I don't need many chances to win matches, I've never felt like this in my game before and I was always confident I was going to get over the line.”

Selt has been a regular member of the world’s top 50 for the past decade, with an Indian Open ranking title sitting proudly in his collection.

But, following appearances in 2013 and 2015, this will be just his third appearance at this stage of the World Championship.

He has yet to win a match at the Crucible but is feeling better than ever in a bid to rewrite that record.

"I changed my cue a few months ago and the breaks seem to be flying in – I don't know why, the cue seems to be like a magic wand to be honest,” he added.

"I do feel very confident, I don't think I have to work in other areas to get the chances.

"I've never felt like that before on the table.

"I don't think I've underachieved, you achieve what you're supposed to achieve – but I'm hoping that the next ten years will be different to the last ten.

"Having the crowds back will be fantastic, it's been a long time since I've played in front of a crowd.”

Now, with a few days to go until he takes to the table, there’s just one thing left to decide.

He added: “I'm just looking forward to having some walk-on music.

“Before, it was Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, which ironically I never did in four sessions there.

“Maybe my little boy will choose it for me.”

Watch the World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport and Eurosport app from April 17- May 3.