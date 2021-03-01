Romford snooker star Matt Selt to face seven-time champion Stephen Hendry

Published: 2:46 PM March 1, 2021

Matt Selt will tonight be in the firing line for a slice of history as seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry makes his long-awaited snooker return.

Hendry and Romford’s Selt are close friends off the table, so it’s beyond fitting that the two will do battle in the Scot’s first significant match in nine years.

Tonight [Tuesday] at 7pm is when the pair will cue off in a Gibraltar Open first round best-of-seven match, broadcast live and exclusively on Eurosport.

And it’s fair to say that Selt knows what lies in wait from one of the greatest snooker players of all time, even after his long break from the game.

“I’m expecting all guns blazing from him. He’s playing snooker on a table that, even now, he’s more used to than I am,” Selt told World Snooker..

You may also want to watch:

“He only ever played on table one. He might be nervous at the start of it, but he is in surroundings that he knows a lot better than I do.

“No matter how well he plays, I’m sure he will feel comfortable with the situation. He was once the greatest player of the sport.

“Who knows what will happen? He is quite capable of reeling off four frames, so it isn’t a game I will be taking lightly.

“The spotlight has been brought on the sport by his return and I’m the person he is facing. It is something that I hope I can live up to, play well and put in a good performance. I can assure you that there will be a crowd, because I will be watching him and he will be watching me.

“The pressure will still be there. Let’s make no mistake, he is coming back after a long time and won’t be as good as he was before he retired.

“At the same time, it is a match where I will be nervous and I will be under it. I’m hoping I can settle and have a good game.”

Selt’s immediate reaction to drawing his close friend was one of amusement, with the bond between the pair going back more than a decade when the now-35-year-old was first breaking through.

No fans will be in attendance for the match in Milton Keynes but the occasion won’t be watered down as Hendry makes a return that’s been years in the making.

The Scot was given an invitational tour card for this season but withdrew from the WST Pro Series earlier in 2021, believing his game was not in good enough shape to compete.

A World Championship bid could be in store next month but Hendry is looking no further than the next match in store.

And it’s fair to say Selt isn’t just there to play his part in a Hendry exhibition.

He added: “It was funny more than anything when I saw the draw. I couldn’t stop laughing. Stephen only has one friend in the whole of the world and that is me!

“I will be in the spotlight and expected to win. I’m hoping that scenario will stand me in good stead for the qualifiers. He’s under no pressure and I am.

“During my snooker career, I haven’t been in the spotlight very often. The first time I played at the Crucible I was and I didn’t perform.

“History says I will put in a bad performance. I think when you are on that stage and you don’t feel comfortable, it doesn’t matter who you are playing.

“If I play well then I expect to win, if I don’t then I expect Stephen to win.”