Romford snooker star Selt seals win over former world champ Hendry

Published: 11:30 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 12:12 PM March 3, 2021

All eyes were on his opponent but Matt Selt’s unflappable composure saw him inflict defeat on returning seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry at the Gibraltar Open.

Hendry had not played a ranking match for nine years before the two close friends faced off in Tuesday’s first round, with Selt prevailing 4-1 in Milton Keynes.

Attentions were firmly fixed on the Scot as one of snooker’s greatest made his long-awaited comeback in style, producing a century in frame two to remind everyone of his talents.

But Selt was not there to make up the numbers, combining nerve with skill and a 97 per cent pot success rate to reach the second round in one of his finest performances of the season.

“I am very happy with how I handled the situation. I said it before the game, I’ve not played that many matches in my life with that much pressure to perform,” said the former Indian Open champion.

“I didn’t feel nearly as much pressure in India as in that game.

“I’m fully aware of what I can do, otherwise I wouldn’t be playing this game. I haven’t done it often in front of the TV cameras.

“The amount of pressure and attention on that game substituted for the lack of a crowd. I’m very happy with how I played.

“There have been numerous occasions in my career where I choked. I’m happy to say that. I’m 35 now and I’m hoping I am slowly turning a corner.

“It was a fantastic break in the second frame. I left him in, but there were only three of four reds out.”

The two know each other well off the table but the match was almost a lose-lose situation for Selt, expected to beat a man whose last major event came back in 2012.

But both players played good snooker behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, each producing solid breaks in the opener before Hendry’s century break captured the attention.

From there it was all Selt, however, pouncing on any loose safety shot from his opponent to reach the Gibraltar Open second round.

Hendry’s return continues with next month’s World Championship qualifiers – with Selt backing the event’s most successful player in history to have a pleasant return to Sheffield.

“I’m not really one for beating around the bush – as many people will know – and coming into this match I knew that if he played anything like he did against me in practice then there’s no possible way he could have won that match, impossible,” he added.

“But since the last time I practised with him his game has come on leaps and bounds.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful to him in any way, that’s a seven-time world champion and it might sound condescending, but I’m actually glad he made that break in the second frame because I knew I was in with a game.

“I’ve practised with him and I didn’t think his game was particularly strong, he’ll admit that himself, but after seeing the way he made that ton and the way he played throughout the match, he only made a couple of safety errors and I potted every long ball I went for.

“So his game at the minute, along with the leg up of his aura and presence, will stand him in good stead.”