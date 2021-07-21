News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford racer Luff rallies to climb Milltek Honda Civic Cup standings

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:49 PM July 21, 2021   
Romford's Matt Luff in racing action at Oulton Park

Romford's Matt Luff in racing action at Oulton Park - Credit: Civic Cup

Romford racer Matt Luff had more to cheer in the latest round of the Milltek Honda Civic Cup Championship at Oulton Park.

Having easily qualified in pole position with a two-tenths of a second lead over his nearest rival, Luff went on to clock a fastest lap and claim second and fourth places to climb back up the championship standings.

Romford's Matt Luff celebrates at Oulton Park

Romford's Matt Luff celebrates at Oulton Park - Credit: Civic Cup

Forced to sit out race three at Brands Hatch last month due to a mechanical fault, Luff had lost his lead in the championship and dropped down to third place by the end of the weekend.

But he put that disappointment behind him as he bounced back in style to claim a good points haul at the Cheshire circuit, which leaves him back in second place overall and only marginally behind the leader with four rounds still to come.

Romford's Matt Luff in racing action at Oulton Park

Romford's Matt Luff in racing action at Oulton Park - Credit: Civic Cup

Matt Luff being interviewed by BTCC's Paul O'Neill

Matt Luff being interviewed by BTCC's Paul O'Neill - Credit: Civic Cup


You may also want to watch:

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lorraine Palmer

'We've got nowhere to go': Bereaved Harold Hill family faces eviction

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A meteor seen during a Perseids meteor shower. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Weather

Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Harold Wood Tesco subject to redevelopment plans

Planning and Development

Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
YMCA

YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon