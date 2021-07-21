Romford racer Luff rallies to climb Milltek Honda Civic Cup standings

Published: 2:49 PM July 21, 2021

Romford racer Matt Luff had more to cheer in the latest round of the Milltek Honda Civic Cup Championship at Oulton Park.

Having easily qualified in pole position with a two-tenths of a second lead over his nearest rival, Luff went on to clock a fastest lap and claim second and fourth places to climb back up the championship standings.

Romford's Matt Luff celebrates at Oulton Park - Credit: Civic Cup

Forced to sit out race three at Brands Hatch last month due to a mechanical fault, Luff had lost his lead in the championship and dropped down to third place by the end of the weekend.

But he put that disappointment behind him as he bounced back in style to claim a good points haul at the Cheshire circuit, which leaves him back in second place overall and only marginally behind the leader with four rounds still to come.

Romford's Matt Luff in racing action at Oulton Park - Credit: Civic Cup

Matt Luff being interviewed by BTCC's Paul O'Neill - Credit: Civic Cup



