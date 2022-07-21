Romford's Luff races to first win of Honda Civic Cup season

Romford's Matt Luff scored his first win of the Honda Civic Cup season at Oulton Park.

Problems with the car set-up, after the Brands Hatch outing last month, meant Luff could only manage fifth on the grid in qualifying.

Race one was red-flagged after just two full laps following an horrific accident, which left Luff in seventh, but he started race two in fourth after a reverse grid and quickly worked his way through the field to take the lead.

Romford's Matt Luff in action at Oulton Park - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

He managed to hold onto first place for the rest of the race to take the chequered flag by almost four seconds and said: "Going into Oulton Park my priority was to score a decent points haul to maintain the lead in the championship.

"I can't thank my supporters and sponsors enough for all their help this weekend and I'm feeling very confident going into the next round at Castle Combe in three weeks."

Luff has spent the last three years studying for a Management with Marketing degree at Royal Holloway University of London and celebrated his graduation ceremony in the beautiful 19th century chapel on Monday.

He will continue to juggle his studies and racing, with round four of the championship next month and a Master's degree starting in September.