Marshalls Park Academy’s volleyball teams serve up gold and silver for Havering

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 March 2019

Marshalls Park's girls won volleyball gold for Havering

Marshalls Park Academy pupils served up gold and silver medals for Havering at the London Youth Games volleyball competition.

The under-15 girls had convincing wins in their first two group games, then scraped through a tight third match before two more comfortable wins made it five out of five.

A 25-22 quarter-final victory was followed by Marshalls playing some of their best volleyball in the semi-final, which ended in a 25-20 success.

And Marshalls held their nerve in an excellent final to win 27-25 to claim gold to the delight of coach Andy Bezant, who said: “I am so proud of how the girls played. They remained unbeaten and deserved to win. I’m very proud.”

The under-15 boys were hoping to improve on their bronze medal from last year and started well to win all six of their group games with some lovely hitting from Freddie Potts, Bradley Gray and Harry Harding.

The quarter-final draw put them up against Kensington & Chelsea, who had to forfeit due to injury, and a strong Wandsworth side awaited in the last four.

And despite playing some good defensive and attacking volleyball, Marshalls were beaten 25-10 and went into a third-place play-off against Newham’s St Bonaventure’s.

Despite their opponents including students who play outside of school for the Lynx club, Marshalls dominated to claim victory and were then upgraded to silver medalists by organisers due to a technicality involving the beaten finalists.

PE teacher Paul Aylett said: “I am so proud of this squad, they played some really good volleyball. I am pleased they met their target of surpassing last year’s position and credit all the students for their hard work in training which has paid off!”

Marshalls: H. Harding, F. Potts, R. Hardwick, B. Gray, S. Davie, A. Critchell.

