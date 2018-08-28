Search

School Sport: Marshalls Park reach Lycamobile Cup finals

PUBLISHED: 10:08 08 February 2019

Archant

Marshalls Park Academy’s year nine boys will play at the Lycamobile Cup finals at London Stadium in May after a fine qualifying campaign.

Marshalls Park Academy's Olivia Cooper was the year seven breaststroke champion at the Havering Schools' ChampionshipsMarshalls Park Academy's Olivia Cooper was the year seven breaststroke champion at the Havering Schools' Championships

The Romford pupils finished unbeaten in their round at West Ham and will go on to appear at the Community Ground later this summer.

PE teacher Paul Aylett said: “The boys played really well and were unlucky not to win the qualifying group.

“We had one game where we just couldn’t score which would have been really disappointing but for them playing some outstanding football.

“I hope they enjoy the experience of the finals.”

There was more for the school to cheer at the Havering Schools’ Swimming Championships as Olivia Cooper was crowned year seven breaststroke champion.

