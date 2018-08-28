Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

School Sport: Marshalls Park girls miss out in National Volleyball Championships

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 January 2019

Marshalls Park Academy's volleyball squad in action

Marshalls Park Academy's volleyball squad in action

Archant

Marshalls Park Academy’s under-15 girls missed out on a place in the regional round of the National Schools’ Volleyball Championships.

The Romford pupils had a tough opening game against Boswell A, but played with lots of passion and gave their rivals a scare despite losing both sets.

The second match with Southgate proved to be a topsy-turvy affair which could have gone either way, but Park were left beaten.

The final match against Boswell B was full of superb volleyball with both teams really going for it.

The first two sets were shared, but Boswell B claimed the decider.

PE teacher Andy Bezant said: “Although the results didn’t go our way the girls played quality volleyball and improved as the day went on.

“Ellie Cunningham served well and Lucy Latchford was picking the ball up well, as Megan Searle led the team well. I was pleased with the quality of volleyball the girls were playing. They worked hard all day and never gave up. They should all be very proud of themselves.”

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

School Sport: Marshalls Park girls miss out in National Volleyball Championships

Marshalls Park Academy's volleyball squad in action

Urchins boss Stimson says they must be better defensively

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Leopards sign Wagener as Mascall-Wright departs

Former Essex Leopards guard Luke Mascall-Wright in action against Solent Kestrels (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Youngster Dutton impresses in Urchins win over Hashtag United

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Government awards Havering £10,000 to tackle childhood obesity

Havering has been awarded £10,000 to tackle childhood obesity. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists