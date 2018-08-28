School Sport: Marshalls Park girls miss out in National Volleyball Championships

Marshalls Park Academy's volleyball squad in action Archant

Marshalls Park Academy’s under-15 girls missed out on a place in the regional round of the National Schools’ Volleyball Championships.

The Romford pupils had a tough opening game against Boswell A, but played with lots of passion and gave their rivals a scare despite losing both sets.

The second match with Southgate proved to be a topsy-turvy affair which could have gone either way, but Park were left beaten.

The final match against Boswell B was full of superb volleyball with both teams really going for it.

The first two sets were shared, but Boswell B claimed the decider.

PE teacher Andy Bezant said: “Although the results didn’t go our way the girls played quality volleyball and improved as the day went on.

“Ellie Cunningham served well and Lucy Latchford was picking the ball up well, as Megan Searle led the team well. I was pleased with the quality of volleyball the girls were playing. They worked hard all day and never gave up. They should all be very proud of themselves.”