Hornchurch boss pleased by 'fantastic away day' at Margate

Hornchurch’s performance against Margate has been branded a “fantastic away day” by Urchins manager Mark Stimson.

“It was a fantastic performance and to get the three goals, and the win was the added bonus,” said Stimson.

“I thought it was a close game, and we knew that Margate are a good side, and they are up in the league in a similar position to us. The first half was very close, but in the second half, the boys took on the information and to see them score three goals was very pleasing.”

“Overall, I did think we deserved the three points on the day.”

The Urchins scored all three of their goals in the second half without reply on the Kent coast, with Nathan Bertram-Cooper, Charlie Ruff and Tobi Joseph the scorers.

Up next for Hornchurch is league leaders Worthing FC, who strengthened their grip at the top of the table as they won their last game 4-0 against Leatherhead.

Stimson is confident that they can get a result against the high flyers and is crossing his fingers for the three points.

Hornchurch, who have won their last seven league matches, are in form going into their next game against Worthing, but Stimson is cautious of the West Sussex side.

“We've got to respect Worthing not just for this season but for the last two seasons," he said.

"They are an extremely good side. We’ll always be confident but also respectful of what we are playing against. They (Worthing FC) are top of the table for the right reasons, and they’ve been in great form all season.

“We’re going to go there, and if we can play like we have done over the last six to ten games, I’m sure we will give them a good game, and fingers crossed we get the three points.”