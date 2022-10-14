Hornchurch boss Stimson hoping for more FA Cup magic

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is hoping to lead his side into the first round proper of the FA Cup - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson is hoping his side can produce a little more FA Cup magic and another upset this weekend.

Urchins welcome Oxford City to Bridge Aveune for a fourth qualifying round tie on Saturday, having knocked their National League South counterparts Braintree Town out in the previous round two weeks ago.

Liam Nash struck twice after Ola Ogunwamide's early opener in a memorable 3-0 success in front of a crowd of 635, but Stimson's side suffered an upset of their own in the FA Trophy at Harlow Town last weekend.

The 2021 winners bowed out on penalties after a 2-2 draw with lower-league opponents, but Stimson keen to focus on the future, not dwell on the past with his side 90 minutes away from a possible meeting with a big Football League club in the first round proper.

"It's cup football. We did it the week before against Braintree, a team from the league above who we beat 3-0," he said.

"We've had Oxford watched twice, like we do with all of our opponents, it's no different to any other game.

"They're playing at the level above and are going well, they had a draw at Tonbridge last weekend.

"We expect a really tough game, given the prize we're playing for. It could be something like Sheffield Wednesday away, that's how bit it is and we will prepare properly."

Stimson made a host of changes at Harlow and is hoping for good news with regards to availability for this weekend, with Urchins looking to add to the £11,250 in prize money already collected.

The winners of Saturday's tie will pocket £9,375, as the losers take £3,125, and Stimson added: "We will dust ourselves down. We trained on Tuesday, we will train on Thursday.

"Ellis Brown is out, Sam Higgins and Tom Wraight are 50-50, but Remi Sutton should be back after illness.

"So we're in decent shape for bodies and I'm sure whoever plays will give their all.

"In the cup you need that little bit of luck. We didn't get that last week, but hopefully we will this week, fingers crossed."

City boss Ross Jenkins saw his side take a 2-0 lead at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, after going to extra-time in their FA Cup replay at Plymouth Parkway a few days earlier.

But they were pegged back in the second half and had to settle for a point, with Jenkins telling their club website: "We need to be better, we're 2-0 up and we draw the game. We know we're so much better than that.

"They stuck with it, even though they were really leggy at times and put in a shift.

"We didn't play well, but we should manage the game a little bit better than that.

"We know it as staff, as players, it's something we're going to work on, but we will prepare for a big game."

*Tickets can be purchased online until 12pm on Saturday, with a dedicated turnstile to scan prints or QR codes at the ground.

Visit https://hornchurchfc.ktckts.com/brand/match-tickets

They can also be bought using cash or contactless payment at the ground, subject to availability, and are priced at £12 adults, £7 concessions (over-65) and £3 for 12 to 16-year-olds, with under-12s gaining free entry if accompanying a paying adult.