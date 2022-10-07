Hornchurch boss Stimson hoping for another FA Trophy run

Mark Stimson thanks the Hornchurch fans after the FA Trophy final in 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson wants his side to enjoy another good run in the Isuzu FA Trophy - having famously lifted the trophy at Wembley Stadium last year.

Stimson takes his in-form Isthmian League Premier Division outfit to Harlow Town for a third qualifying round tie on Saturday, after steering them to a memorable triumph in the 2021 final.

Memories of that 3-1 win over Hertford remain vivid, but so does the pain of an early exit at the hands of Wingate & Finchley last season.

Hornchurch players celebrating with the FA Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

And having recorded a seventh sucessive win in all competitions with a 3-0 FA Cup giantkilling of Braintree Town last weekend, which took their prize money earned so far to £11,250, Stimson wants his players to ensure they do not fall victim to an upset against a Harlow side currently lying down in 17th place in the Southern League One Central table.

"We'll be out to go as far as we can in the FA Trophy, having had that great run two years ago," said five-time winner Stimson, whose 17-man squad last weekend included 11 from the Wembley party.

"Last year wasn't so good, going out on penalties, but I'm sure if the boys perform, we will get through.

"It will be a cup final for Harlow, they will raise their game. We need to put in the right work and hopefully go on another run."

Hornchurch lost the Ryman North play-off final against the Hawks on the 3G Harlow Arena pitch in May 2016, under previous manager Jimmy McFarlane.

But Stimson says the current crop will be ready for their latest challenge, with Sam Higgins and Tom Wraight hopefully back in contention after missing last weekend's action.

"Eight or nine teams at our level have 3 or 4G. The pitches are getting better and better and the boys don't need any excuses," he added.

"Some of the old pitches can be bobbly and uneven but with these you get a chance to play.

"Sam is 50-50 for this weekend, same as Tom, but there maybe others who haven't played as much who get a game.

"Kenny and Jordan Clark were back on the bench last weekend which was good, as they have both been out since the Canvey game [August 27]."

The club were also able to postpone their scheduled trip to Essex rivals Billericay Town on Tuesday, in order to prepare for their next FA Cup outing, when another £9,375 in prize money will be up for grabs.

And Stimson welcomed that move, adding: "We were able to cancel the Billericay game to prepare for the FA Cup.

"So we will have a free week and it will be good to get one or two players back for that and have a clean bill of health."