Hornchurch boss Stimson hunts fifth FA Trophy winners' medal

Published: 2:00 PM May 20, 2021

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson might be considered something of a lucky charm when it comes to the FA Trophy, having picked up four winners’ medals in his career.

Stimson was 33 years old and coming towards the end of his playing days when helping Ryman League side Canvey Island to a 1-0 upset of Conference outfit Forest Green Rovers at Villa Park in May 2001.

And he then steered Grays Athletic to back-to-back wins over Hucknall Town and Woking at Villa Park and Upton Park respectively in 2005 and 2006 finals, before leading Stevenage to glory against Kidderminster Harriers at Wembley Stadium in 2007 to complete a hat-trick of triumphs.

May 13, 2001 (Villa Park; 10,007)

CANVEY ISLAND 1 FOREST GREEN ROVERS 0

The Gulls had beaten Harlow Town (2-0) in a replay, Northwood (5-1), Bilston Town (1-0), Stevenage on penalties in a replay and Telford (1-0) to reach the last four.

And they saw off Chester City 4-0 on aggregate in the two-legged semi-final to reach Villa Park.

Former England international Tony Daley was kept quiet on his old stomping ground as Canvey claimed the only goal on 16 minutes.

Stimson had a hand in the winner too, as his centre from a well-worked short corner move, picked out Ben Chenery for a powerful header past Steve Perrin.

Steve Parmenter went close to a second, as Perrin made a diving save, but Stimson was booked for a foul on Daley in the second half.

Rovers saw Adie Foster head over and Daley force Ashley Harrison into action, before Paul Hunt clashed with Stimson, who was considered somewhat fortunate to escape a second booking before being replaced with six minutes left.

Neil Gregory fired a good chance over, before a flurry of bookings late on.

Stimson said: “I think that was the last time someone outside the bracket, conference, conference south and north team were to win it.

“We had a very good team, a lot of ex-professionals, and a lot of my mates playing in the team. Steve Tilson, Micky Bennett, Pete Smith and it was a good football team.

“To win that at Villa Park and to be involved with the goal as well by crossing the ball was great. It’s not something I was really known for getting involved with corners but I took the opportunity to take it.”

May 22, 2005 (Villa Park; 8,116)

GRAYS ATHLETIC 1 HUCKNALL TOWN 1 (6-5 pens)

Wins over Great Wakering Rovers (5-1), Windsor & Eton (4-1), Sutton United (2-0), Havant & Waterlooville (5-0) and Altrincham (4-2) saw Grays into the quarter-finals.

And after beating Exeter City (4-1), they eased past Burton Albion 7-0 on aggregate to book a trip to Villa Park.

Having won the Conference South title, Grays went into the tie as favourites but found the Midlands outfit to be a stubborn opponent, despite losing player-manager Dean Barrick to a suspected broken leg inside the first half an hour.

The deadlock was broken just past the hour when a long goal kick reached John Martin, who slotted home, and only good saves from Greg Smith denied Dennis Oli and Stuart Thurgood from adding further goals.

Hucknall hit back to level on 77 minutes when a driven cross from Ricketts appeared to hit defender Dean Brennan, with the lurking Danny Bacon credited with the goal.

But Grays came out on top in the penalty shoot-out 6-5 as Thurgood, Martin, John Nutter, Brennan and Martin Carthy netted, with Ashley Bayes saving from Roy Hunter and Russell Cooke in sudden death.

Stimson said: “Although it went to penalties, it was a great experience and my first time as a manager to win the FA Trophy, so that was good.

“Ashley Bayes stood up in the goal like a brick wall.”

Mick Woodward and Mark Stimson celebrate after Grays Athletic beat Hucknall Town in the 2005 FA Trophy final at Villa Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO

May 14, 2006 (Upton Park; 14,997)

GRAYS ATHLETIC 2 WOKING 0

The holders beat Aldershot (1-0) in a first-round replay, then edged past Kidderminster and Hereford United with single-goal wins to reach the last eight.

Then after winning 4-2 at Dagenham & Redbridge in a replay, they overcame a 2-1 first-leg loss at Exeter City to win 2-0 on home soil to seal a spot in the final at West Ham’s Boleyn Ground.

Grays had gone 15 games unbeaten in the Conference at the start of the season, but ended up finishing third and would lose to Halifax in the play-off semi-finals a few days before the Trophy final.

But they would defend their Trophy crown, the day after West Ham had lost a thrilling FA Cup showpiece to Liverpool on penalties in Cardiff, in impressive style.

Stimson’s men dominated the first half with a no-fear brand of attacking football and could have been out of sight by half-time, but had to wait until the 41st minute to get in front courtesy of Dennis Oli’s cool, dinked finish.

Another free-flowing move at the end of the half ended with Glenn Poole heading into an empty net to double the advantage and Stuart Thurgood went close to a stunning third after the restart, curling a shot against the inside of a post.

Ashley Bayes denied Justin Richards with a pair of superb saves at the other end, but Grays saw Aaron McLean, Oli, John Martin, man of the match Michael Kightly, Thurgood and Poole miss a host of chances to widen the gap.

Stimson said: “The owner at the time was a massive West Ham fan, so I actually let him walk the team out, as he wanted to do that at Upton Park.

“We beat Woking 2-0 in a fantastic display of football and some of the play on the day was outstanding. We had a big crowd there, being local.”

Stimson resigned as manager two days later, citing his disappointment at failing to gain promotion. He took over as Stevenage boss on May 28.

Mick Woodward and Mark Stimson celebrate after Grays Athletic beat Woking in the 2006 FA Trophy Final at Upton Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO

May 12, 2007 (Wembley Stadium; 53,262)

STEVENAGE 3 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS 2

Having started with a 7-0 win over Merthyr Tydfil, Boro beat Leigh RMI (3-1) and Morecambe (3-0) in a replay to reach the quarter-finals.

Ironically enough, another home win over Salisbury (3-0) set up a semi-final with Stimson’s former club and holders Grays, with Stevenage taking the first leg thanks to a Santos Gaia goal.

The return leg at Broadhall Way went to extra time, though, as Alex Rhodes netted for Grays, before Mark Hughes and Steve Morison sealed a 3-1 aggregate success for Stevenage and a place in the first competitive match to be played at the new Wembley.

Both sides were at full strength in front of a record crowd for the fixture, with James Constable putting Kidderminster ahead on the half-hour mark.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 as Constable produced a surging run and shot beyond the dive of Alan Julian, but Stevenage hit back early in the second half as Mitchell Cole converted following Morison’s nod-down.

Substitute Craig Dobson squared matters on 73 minutes, poking a long ball from John Nutter past Scott Bevan, and Stevenage snatched a late winner when Morison smashed home at the second attempt, after a volley from Barry Fuller’s cross had been saved.

Stimson said: “The last one was probably the best one so far as it was at the new Wembley. It was the first official game and I think there was over 50,000 there.

“We were losing 2-0 at half-time, my big name striker at that time was a lad called Steve Morrison, who I signed from Bishop’s Stortford who went on to play for many big teams and also for Wales.

“He came up trumps in the last minute of the game to make it 3-2. It was a really memorable day and experience.

“To win it three times on the trot as a manager is something I'm really proud of. I’m honestly really excited about this one. I don’t know why it just feels so different.”

Mark Stimson and Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace celebrate reaching the 2007 FA Trophy final - Credit: COMET LIBRARY



