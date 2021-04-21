Romford add to management team as Boro win 11-goal Waltham Abbey friendly

Published: 12:48 PM April 21, 2021

Romford have added a new face to their management team, after winning an entertaining and high scoring friendly against Waltham Abbey.

Mark Holloway joined Boro with immediate effect to work alongside the existing management team and was pitchside for the 7-4 win over the Isthmian South Central side at Capershotts on Saturday.

Holloway has more than 15 years of experience in non-league football, most recently at Harlow.

“I’ve been around three or four different clubs, I didn’t make myself like a journeyman and I put my heart into the clubs I went with, ” Holloway told the Romford FC website.

“I don’t like jumping one club to another, I like to build the club from the bottom and work their way up.”

He looked forward to meeting Boro supporters when Covid restrictions allow.

“The whole package has got to be included with the supporters, they’re paying money to come in to watch a game of football, they’re loyal to the club,” Holloway said.

“I think if you conduct yourself in the right way, you’ll get everything back and hopefully, perhaps it's Romford’s year now that they can go and have a go at the North.

“I just think if you challenge it the right way and you keep your shape good – the right players and the format you want them to play – you're going to get results.”

Holloway was impressed by what he saw against Abbey, with Malaki Toussaint and Jesse Olukolu among the scorers in the 11-goal encounter.

Romford started with a bang and went 2-0 up after 13 minutes, before the home side fought back and equalised just before the half hour mark. Boro pulled away again with three goals late in the half.

Abbey pulled one back after 54 minutes and managed a consolation goal just before the final whistle, but Boro had already put the result beyond doubt.

"This Waltham Abbey is a good side, they were knocking on top of the league when I played them last year, but I said to them, if you believe in this and you get the football right, you'll win the game," Holloway said.

"We attacked strong from the middle of the park, we got the ball wide, we got the ball behind and we took our chances, that's the most important thing."