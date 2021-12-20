Management duo Derek Duncan and Mark Holloway depart Romford

Derek Duncan ‘felt it was best for both parties’ as management duo depart from Romford following a miserable run of form.

Duncan and Mark Holloway have left Boro following a 4-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday following a nine game winless run in the league.

The club is expected to announce a managerial replacement right away, having turned down any applications.

“After Saturday’s defeat, I spoke with the chairman Steve Gardener, and we just come to the agreement that it’s time to go in different directions,” Duncan said.

“No club likes losing game after game, but the battles I was facing, we had no budget and competing against team that had budgets which means it was always going to be difficult.

Romford joint-manager Derek Duncan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The job was a bit too much of an ask in terms of what other clubs are doing budget wise and having the available funds to get players in and keep a good squad together.

“Non league players are looking for money because it’s a big commitment of time. Without no budget, we can always get players in, but the better players always move on to clubs with a budget.

“We struggled to keep hold of our better players from the start of the season to now.

“I’m disappointed to have departed early, but I think it was the best thing for both parties.”

Duncan joined Boro back when Glenn Tamplin took over the club in November, 2019.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, when I first came in, I came in under Glenn Tamplin and we all know budget was never an issue in terms of getting players in.

“We then went through Covid where we got shut down, then I came back and done the complete opposite, having no budget.

“I’m a young manager just starting out and I called on all the resources available to me. I tried to get some sponsorship in and funding in, but when you’re sitting near the bottom of the league it’s hard to do anything.”

Duncan added: “I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity in management, there is some great people there behind the scenes doing a great job, and I wish them all the best for the forthcoming seasons.”