Malinsky joins Bison following Raiders release

PUBLISHED: 14:09 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 31 October 2019

Marek Malinsky in action for Raiders (pic John Scott)

Former Everyone Active Raiders forward Marek Malinsky has joined up with National League rivals Basingstoke Bison on an injury cover basis.

Malinsky joined Basingstoke having joined the Raiders from Swedish Division1 team Kalix HC in the summer.

Prior to playing in Sweden he gained experience in Canada and America icing in the GMHL, FPHL and SPHL.

This season he played seven games for the Raiders scoring three points.

The Czech native played the majority of his junior hockey career at HC Hradec Kralove. At Under 16 and Under 18 level he scored 42 goals and 55 assists for 97 points in 125 appearances.

In Czech Under 20 Division 2, Marek scored 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points in 36 appearances.

Bison coach Ashley Tait said: "Obviously we've been without Richard for a few weeks now and have been looking for short term injury cover since then.

"I think Marek will fit right in, he's got good speed and is excited to get started.

"He's definitely going to help us over the next few weeks."

Latest from the Romford Recorder

