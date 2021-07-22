Havering's Villiers helps make history in The Hundred

Published: 11:08 AM July 22, 2021

Oval Invincibles Mady Villiers and Dane van Niekerk celebrate victory during The Hundred match at The Kia Oval - Credit: PA

Havering's Mady Villiers helped Oval Invincibles to an historic win over Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

The 22-year-old claimed the wicket of Georgie Boyce and also took a catch in the deep as the visitors reached 135-6 in their 100-ball innings.

And after the home side had slipped to a precarious 36-4, England international Villiers played a late cameo to help them reach their target with two balls to spare.

Captain Dane van Niekerk shared a 63-run stand with Marizanne Kapp (38) and was unbeaten on 56 from 42 balls as her side sealed a five-wicket victory.

Former Shenfield High School pupil Villiers finished 16 not out off eight deliveries, after hitting England teammate Sophie Ecclestone for six over long-on and Manchester captain Kate Cross for four in a thrilling finish.

A crowd of around 7,400 looked on as the new competition made a successful debut amid fireworks, DJs and live music acts.

Villiers and the Invincibles take on London Spirit at Lord's on Sunday (11am), with fixtures continuing for the new women's and men's teams up until August 18.